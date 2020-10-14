DISA Awards Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) Mobile Endpoint Protection Production OTA

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DISA—Zimperium, the global leader in enterprise mobile security, today announced that Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) organization, selected Zimperium’s Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) to deliver comprehensive Mobile Endpoint Protection (MEP) to their unclassified mobile offerings.

Zimperium’s MTD solution will protect DISA’s unclassified mobile users and devices against phishing, malicious/risky apps, OS exploits and network attacks.

DISA’s DoD Mobility Unclassified Capability (DMUC) provides enterprise mobility management infrastructure, security, and mobile applications that ensure their users remain connected while on the move with the latest unclassified, operational mobile capabilities.

The Zimperium platform will monitor DISA DMUC users when securely accessing applications and data on iOS and Android endpoints. Powered by Zimperium’s on-device, machine learning-based engine, z9, Zimperium zIPS protects devices from more mobile threats than any other solution — even when an attacker controls the network.

DISA determined that the Zimperium zIPS/z3A solution would be deployed to a full production environment supporting the DMUC unclassified mobile offerings. This joint effort between DISA and Defense innovation Unit (DIU) demonstrates the value of OTA agreements to rapidly deliver leading edge technology to enhance the security posture of the warfighter.

DISA considers on-device (always on) protection important to ensure the greatest degree of threat detection and support in a zero-trust environment. Additionally, Zimperium was selected because it:

● Provides on-device protection against device, network, phishing and malicious app attacks;

● Achieved FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) certification;

● Protects Android and iOS;

● Integrates with multiple unified endpoint management (UEM) tools in a single tenant;

● Can be managed on any cloud or on-prem; and

● Protects privacy.

“Zimperium has been an enterprise mobile security leader since our inception, and we are proud to work with DISA and DIU to help protect the Department of Defense from adversaries threatening national security,” said Shridhar Mittal, CEO at Zimperium. “Zimperium minimizes the mobile attack surface by detecting both known and unknown threats on-device and in real-time without the delays and risks associated with cloud-based lookups. Our innovative approach also delivers a great experience for personnel no matter their location or device.”

To learn more about how Zimperium can help government organizations, visit https://www.zimperium.com/industry/government.

About Zimperium

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile device and app security, offers the only real-time, on-device, machine learning-based protection against Android, iOS and Chromebooks threats. Powered by z9, Zimperium offers the most complete protection for mobile devices and apps against device, network, phishing and malicious app risks and attacks.

Zimperium was the first mobile threat defense (MTD) provider to be granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Zimperium is backed by Warburg Pincus, SoftBank, Samsung, Sierra Ventures and Telstra. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or our official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

