Company Profile for Midwest Retail Properties

    –(BUSINESS WIRE)–Midwest Retail Properties is a St. Louis-based private equity real estate firm that owns and manages Walmart-Anchored Shadow Centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP’s current portfolio is comprised of over 1 million square feet of retail space across 15 states.

    Company:

     Midwest Retail Properties

     

     

    Headquarters Address:

    7777 Bonhomme Avenue

     

    Suite 1700

     

    St. Louis, MO 63105

     

     

    Main Telephone:

    314.690.2777

     

     

    Website:

    www.mrpstl.com

     

     

    Type of Organization:

    Private

     

     

    Industry:

    Construction & Property

     

     

    Key Executives:

    CEO: Joseph McClary

     

    President: Jordan Breck

     

     

    Director of Leasing

     

    Contact:

    John Cusumano

    Phone:

    314.628.8499

    Email:

    john@mrpstl.com

     

     

    Director of Real Estate

     

    Contact:

    Mac O’Keefe

    Phone:

    314.439.8301

    Email:

    mac@mrpstl.com

     

     

    Director of Property Management

     

    Contact:

    Jen Raby

    Phone:

    636.323.4519

    Email:

    jen@mrpstl.com

     

