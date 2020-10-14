Company Profile for Midwest Retail Properties

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Midwest Retail Properties is a St. Louis-based private equity real estate firm that owns and manages Walmart-Anchored Shadow Centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP’s current portfolio is comprised of over 1 million square feet of retail space across 15 states.

Company: Midwest Retail Properties Headquarters Address: 7777 Bonhomme Avenue Suite 1700 St. Louis, MO 63105 Main Telephone: 314.690.2777 Website: www.mrpstl.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Construction & Property Key Executives: CEO: Joseph McClary President: Jordan Breck Director of Leasing Contact: John Cusumano Phone: 314.628.8499 Email: john@mrpstl.com Director of Real Estate Contact: Mac O’Keefe Phone: 314.439.8301 Email: mac@mrpstl.com Director of Property Management Contact: Jen Raby Phone: 636.323.4519 Email: jen@mrpstl.com