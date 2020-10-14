Best Prime Day iPad Pro Deals (2020) Summarized by Consumer Articles
Here's our round-up of all the best iPad Pro deals for Amazon Prime Day. Check out the full range of deals listed below.
Best iPad Pro deals:
- Save on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini tablets – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $50 on the Apple iPad Pro at Amazon – 12.9-inch display, A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Save $63 on the Apple iPad Mini at Amazon – with 7.9-inch retina display, A12 bionic chip, touch ID fingerprint sensor, 8MP back camera, and 10-hour battery life
- Save $30 on the New Apple iPad at Amazon – A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Save $36 on the Apple iPad Air 2 (Renewed) at Amazon – 64GB and home button with Touch ID sensor
- Check out the full range of Apple iPads on sale for Amazon Prime Day – check the latest deals on 8th Generation, 7th Gen & older iPad tablets (32GB, 64GB and 128GB)
Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event stretches over 48 hours, with thousands of items from top brands being offered with significant savings.
For the past five years, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has been held in July. This year’s fourth-quarter date means it’s taking place much closer to the holiday shopping season and not long before Black Friday.
