Absolute Launches New Mobile App to Enable Customers to Secure At-Risk Endpoints Anytime, Anywhere

Equips IT and Security teams to easily check the health of endpoint security agents, locate and lock devices, and protect sensitive data while on the go

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute® (ABT.TO), a leader in Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, today announced the launch of its new Absolute Control® mobile app, designed to help customers secure endpoint devices and protect sensitive data while on the go. The user-friendly app extends the power of the Absolute console, enabling IT and Security teams to easily locate lost or stolen devices, check the health of critical endpoint security agents, and take swift action to lock a device if it is determined to be at risk. The mobile app can be downloaded to iOS or Android devices, and is available to existing customers1 at no additional cost.

Recent data from Absolute’s Remote Work and Distance Learning Insights Center shows an 87 percent increase in the amount of sensitive data identified on endpoint devices compared to pre-COVID-19, and underscores the fragility of mission-critical endpoint security controls like antivirus, anti-malware, and encryption. The ability to take immediate action to secure a lost or stolen device is vital in stopping sensitive data from being exposed and putting an entire organization at risk of breach or attack, especially in remote and hybrid work and learning environments.

“In the new normal of remote work and distance learning, where potential security risks are increasing and constantly evolving, time is of the essence when it comes to protecting devices and the troves of valuable data stored on them,” said Ameer Karim, Absolute’s Executive Vice President, Product Management. “We designed our mobile app to enable our customers to make every second count and take immediate, decisive action to lock down at-risk endpoints, whether sitting at their desk or on the move.”

As an extension of the Absolute console, the mobile app delivers easy access to critical capabilities including:

The ability to identify and lock potentially compromised devices to help ensure sensitive organizational or personal data does not end up in the wrong hands.

The ability to easily view the status of endpoint security controls to confirm they are installed, healthy, and working effectively.

The ability to quickly restore user access once it is determined that a device is no longer at risk of compromise.

To learn more about the Absolute Control mobile app, visit here. To learn more about how Absolute’s undeletable defense platform enables always-connected visibility and Self-Healing Endpoint® security, visit www.absolute.com.

About Absolute



Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to help ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

______________



1 Mobile app currently available to existing Control and Resilience tier Absolute customers.

