Prime Day Chromebook, MacBook & Laptop Deals (2020): Microsoft Surface, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS & HP Laptop Deals Revealed by Retail Egg

Save on a wide selection of MacBook, Chromebook and Windows laptop deals at the Prime Day sale, including Microsoft Surface, HP, ASUS, Lenovo and Dell business laptop savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our guide to all the latest laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with savings on Apple MacBooks and MacBook Pros, Microsoft Surface tablet hybrids, Chromebooks, and business laptops from Lenovo, HP, Dell, ASUS and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best MacBook & laptop deals:

Best Chromebook deals:

Best HP & Dell laptop deals:

Best Microsoft Surface deals:

Best ASUS & Lenovo laptop deals:

Want some more highly rated laptop deals? Click here to shop the entire range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

Amazon Prime Day sales are available for a limited length of time. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon Prime Day is a much-anticipated annual shopping and entertainment event where Prime members enjoy discounts and deals across thousands of products on Amazon.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and access the whole Prime Day sale.

Prime Day gives shoppers an excellent opportunity to save on Windows, Chrome and macOS laptops. Apple, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft are the most popular laptop makers around, some of which manufacture Chromebooks as well.

The latest MacBook models are the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air is a mix of portability and performance, while the MacBook Pro has a stronger focus on power and features.

ASUS offers the sleek ZenBook, the versatile VivoBook, gaming laptop models such as ROG and TUF Gaming, and a variety of Chromebooks. Meanwhile, HP has the Pavilion and the compact Stream, as well as the Chromebook x360 family.

Dell’s Inspiron and XPS are two of its most well-known laptops. The Inspiron is an extensive lineup that varies in features and sizes, while the XPS 13 and XPS 15 are the company’s high-end models that are portable with a lot of power under the hood. Lenovo stands out with the 2-in-1 and slim Yoga laptops and the iconic ThinkPad.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 and the detachable Surface Book 3 are the latest laptop models from the company. These have a reputation of not only for being stylish but also powerful.

With more than a million deals exclusively offered to Prime members, last year’s Prime Day sale was Amazon’s largest sales event in its history.

Looking for more deals on MacBooks and Windows laptops? Click here to check out the full range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)