Prime Day Chromebook, Dell Laptop, ASUS, HP & MacBook Deals 2020: Top Laptop Deals Rated by The Consumer Post
Prime Day MacBook & laptop deals are here, check out the best Prime Day HP Stream, Microsoft Surface Pro, ASUS VivoBook, Lenovo Ideapad & MacBook Pro laptop savings listed below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a round-up of all the best laptop deals for Prime Day, featuring the top offers on Dell Inspiron, MacBook Pro 16-inch, Lenovo & HP laptops. Access the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best Apple MacBook deals:
- Save up to $300 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro & MacBook Air laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $300 on the New Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch at Amazon – with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and 2.6Ghz Intel Core i7
- Save $100 on the New Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch at Amazon – with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and magic keyboard
- Save $99 on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon – with 13-inch Retina display, backlit magic keyboard, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage
- Save $171 on the Apple iMac at Amazon – 21.5-inch all-in-one desktop with 2.7GHz Core i5, 1 TB hard drive, and 8GB memory
- Save $99 on the New Apple iMac 27-inch at Amazon – with retina 5K display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, 3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics
- Save up to $305 on the latest Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13” & 16” & more MacBook laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Chromebook deals:
- Save up to 38% on Chromebooks from HP, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and more top manufacturers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $230 on the Newest Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” (2020) at Amazon – Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, up to 12.5 Hrs battery life, USB Type-C WiFi
- Save $209 on the Google Pixelbook at Amazon – 7th gen intel core i7 processor, 16gb ram and 512gb for storage, 4-in-1 design
- Save $182 on the Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook at Amazon – powered by Intel Celeron N3060 with 4GB memory, 16GB eMMC flash memory & HDMI & USB 3.0 ports
- Save $70 on the HP X360 Chromebook 11.6’’ 2-in-1 Touchscreen at Amazon – Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, WiFi, stereo speakers , Bluetooth 4.2, USB 3.1
- Save $68 on the Acer Chromebook 315 at Amazon – 15.6″ HD laptop with Intel N4000 & 4GB RAM, comes with a free protective sleeve
- Save $61 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 2-in-1 Convertible at Amazon – Intel Core i5-8250U, 13.5″ 2K touchscreen, 8GB LPDDR3, 128GB eMMC, backlit keyboard
- Save $62 on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 at Amazon – 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 13MP camera, Chrome OS, 12.2″, 16:10
- Save $45 on the HP Chromebook 11 at Amazon – 11.6″ HD UWVA anti-glare LED slim, Celeron, 4GB, 16GB, Chrome OS
Best HP laptop deals:
- Save up to $104 on HP laptops, PCs & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on top-rated HP touchscreen and traditional laptops like the HP Spectre x360 and HP Omen series
- Save $141 on the 2020 HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon – i5 1035G1, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI
- Save $115 on the HP ENVY x360 Convertible 15-inch FHD Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop at Amazon – i7-10510U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, fingerprint reader, webcam kill switch
- Save $104 on the newest HP 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon – premium business HP laptop with 10th Gen Intel Dual-Core i3, 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Save $94 on the HP Pavilion x360 14 Convertible Laptop at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – 14” full HD touchscreen, Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, backlit keyboard
- Save $40 on the 2020 HP 14” HD Laptop at Amazon – equipped with AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, 8GB DDR4 RAM & 512GB SSD
Best Dell laptop deals:
- Save up to $150 on Dell XPS & Inspiron laptops, PCs & monitors – click the link for the latest prices on the best-selling Dell XPS 13 & XPS 15 laptops, as well as many more Dell laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $398 on the Dell XPS 13 7390 Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – 13.3 inch 4K UHD Laptop with 1TB SSD, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 & 16GB RAM
- Save $127 on the Dell Inspiron 5000 Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon – 15.6-Inch Full HD laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, backlit keyboard & Intel UHD Graphics
- Save $146 on the 2020 Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon – i3 1005G1, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD + 128GB PCIe SSD, Intel UHD graphics, HDMI, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth
- Save $271 on the Dell XPS 15 7590 Laptop at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – 15.6” 4K UHD OLED laptop with 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5, 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Save $105 on the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 at Amazon – 15 Inch FHD touchscreen, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSDrive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6
Best Microsoft Surface deals:
- Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface Laptops, Surface Pro 7, 6 X & many more Surface 2-in-1 laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $451 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 at Amazon – with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB capacity, and all-day battery life with up to 14.5 hours of video playback
- Save $349 on the Microsoft Surface Book at Amazon – the best Surface laptop for PC gaming with a 13.5-inch display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB capacity
- Save $176 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Amazon – 12.3-inch touch-screen, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, and all-day battery life up to 10.5 hours
- Save $179 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 at Amazon – ultra-slim 2-in-1 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB capacity
Best ASUS laptop deals:
- Save up to $164 on ASUS laptops such as the ASUS ZenBook, VivoBook & ASUS ROG gaming laptop – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $303 on the ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – 14” FHD NanoEdge bezel Touch Display, i7-10510U CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Innovative ScreenPad Plus
- Save $150 on the Asus ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – 13.3” Full HD NanoEdge Bezel, Intel Core i7-10510U, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD
- Save $150 on the ASUS ProArt StudioBook 15 Mobile Workstation Laptop at Amazon – 15.6” 4K UHD NanoEdge bezel, i7-9750H, 32GB DDR4, 512G+512GB RAID 0 SSD, GeForce RTX 2060
- Save 26% on the 2020 ASUS VivoBook 15 15.6 Inch FHD 1080P Laptop at Amazon – AMD Ryzen 3200U, AMD Radeon Vega 3, 256GB SSD, 8GB DDR4 memory [only 1 left in stock]
Best Lenovo laptop deals:
- Save up to $109 on Lenovo IdeaPad, ThinkPad & many more Lenovo laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $129 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Generation Ultrabook at Amazon – Core i7-8565U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14″ FHD display, backlit keyboard
- Save $34 on the 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 14-inch Laptop Computer at Amazon – with 4GB DDR4 memory, 64GB eMMC flash memory & Windows 10 Home 64-bit operating system
- Save $76 on the 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop at Amazon – equipped with Intel Core i3-1005G1, 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
More laptop deals:
- Save up to 40% on the latest laptops from HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, Apple & many more top-rated laptop brands
- Save up to $809 on a wide range of laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale
In need of some more Chromebook, MacBook & laptop deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 sale page to compare all the live deals at the moment.
Amazon Prime Day sales only last for a restricted period of time. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Prime Day celebrates and rewards Amazon Prime members with exclusive deals across a wide variety of items – from Amazon’s own smart home devices and tablets to the latest trends in fashion and homeware.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and enjoy all the best Prime Day deals.
On Prime Day, shoppers can find an impressive number of ASUS VivoBook, MacBook, Google Chromebook, HP & Dell laptop deals on Amazon. Apple’s new laptops in 2020 include the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. There are also rumors of a 14-inch new MacBook Pro coming in 2021 already circulating. With the release of the new Apple laptops, users can enjoy considerable savings on older MacBook Air and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.
With more teachers and students looking for laptops to use for virtual learning, 2-in1 Chromebook laptops have also risen in demand. HP, Dell, ASUS, and Lenovo have Chromebooks that suit different budgets and computing needs. The 2-in-1 HP Chromebook X360, ASUS Chromebook Flip, and Lenovo Chromebook Flex are particularly popular choices on Amazon. Meanwhile users who need more powerful laptops to handle demanding computing tasks will find the Microsoft Surface Pro and Dell XPS 13 and 15 excellent alternatives to Apple’s MacBook Pros.
Amazon is holding this year’s Prime Day sale in the fall instead of the summer for the first time in its history.
Looking for more deals on MacBook & laptops? Click here to check out the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)