Prime Day Apple Watch 6, Fitbit, Garmin & Galaxy Watch Deals 2020: Top Smartwatch Deals Tracked by Consumer Walk

Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE, Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $30 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon – with GPS, optical heart sensor, emergency SOS, and S3 chip with dual-processor
- Save $60 on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44MM) at Amazon – available in three color finishes and comes with ECG app, optical heart sensor, and built-in compass (renewed model)
- Save $51 on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40MM) at Amazon – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (renewed model)
- Save on Apple Watches, bands, chargers & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on Apple Watches in 38mm, 42mm & more sizes
Best Fitbit deals:
- Save up to 28% on Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 & 2, Charge 4 & 3, Alta HR, Inspire 2 & more top-rated Fitbit models – at the Prime Day sale
- Save 29% on the Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – with heart rate, music, and Alexa built-in
- Save 56% on the Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch at Amazon – with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, smart features, & 4 day battery life
- Save $50 on the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch (Built-in GPS) at Amazon – with small and large interchangeable bands, Android and iOS compatibility & fitness and health tracking
- Save up to $35 on the latest Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers – click the link for all the latest Prime Day deals on Fitbit smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Charge 4 & Inspire 2
Best Garmin deals:
- Save up to $150 on Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive, Forerunner & Venu smartwatches – check all the latest deals on top-rated Garmin smartwatches like the Garmin Venu, Vivoactive 4, Fenix 6 & Forerunner series
- Save 47% on the Garmin Tactix Charlie Premium GPS Watch at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – with tactical functionality and night vision goggle compatibility
- Save $150 on the Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS at Amazon – built to US Military grade standards, with fitness and health tracking as well as smart notifications
- Save $150 on the Garmin vívoactive 4 Smartwatch with Pulse Ox sensors at Amazon – features body energy monitoring, Spotify compatibility, & 8 days of battery life
- Save 51% on the Garmin Forerunner 645 GPS Running Watch at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – with contactless payment, Spotify compatibility, and 7 days battery life
- Save 25% on the Garmin Vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker at Amazon – with Pulse OX and heart rate monitoring, call and text notifications & seven day battery life
- Check out the full range of Garmin smartwatches, GPS devices & golf gear on sale for Prime Day
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals:
- Save up to $40 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at the Prime Day sale – check all the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Active 2 & Samsung Gear wearables
- Save $31 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at Amazon – with ECG, heart rate tracking, oxygen level monitoring & Android and iOS compatibility
- Save $91 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch at Amazon – 46mm, GPS, Bluetooth, built-in health tracking, 270mAh battery, Android & iOS compatibility
- Save 30% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at Amazon – 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, smart notifications and autodetect for up to 6 exercises
More watch deals:
- Save up to $72 on a wide selection of watches at the Prime Day sale – check all the latest deals on men’s and women’s wrist watches, smartwatches & luxury watches
- Save up to $101 on smartwatches from top brands like Apple Watch, Fitbit, Fossil & Samsung Galaxy Watch – click the link to shop the full range of smartwatches on sale for Prime Day
- Save up to 52% on luxury watches from Rolex, Tag Heuer, Fossil, G Shock & more top watch manufacturers – at the Prime Day sale
- Save up to 29% on fitness trackers & wearables at the Prime Day sale – save on a wide range of fitness trackers from top brands like Fitbit, Garmin & Letsfit
- Save 46% on the Michael Kors Men’s Lexington Silver-Tone Watch at Amazon – water resistant up to 50mm and with scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass
- Save $136 on the Michael Kors Parker Stainless Steel Watch With Glitz Accents at Amazon – 39mm case, 17mm band width, scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass, water resistant
- Save 52% on the Fossil Women’s Riley Stainless Steel Watch at Amazon – multifunction watch with interchangeable bands, and water resistant up to 100 meters
Searching for more Garmin, Apple and Fitbit smartwatch deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page for all the live discounts at the moment.
Numerous deals on health and fitness smartwatches from Apple, Garmin, Samsung and Fitbit are typically available on Amazon for Prime Day. Nowadays, a watch can tell more than just the time. To be exact, most wearables are now a smartwatch-slash-fitness tracker, increasingly becoming everyday companions for workouts and personal health.
Succeeding the Apple Watch Series 5, the new Apple Watch Series 6 has a blood oxygen sensor, a brighter display, and faster processor. The company also released the Apple Watch SE, a streamlined, budget alternative to its new top-of-the-line smartwatch.
Health tracking is the focus of most smartwatch makers this year. Fitbit launched the Fitbit Sense, the first smartwatch to come with an electrodermal activity sensor, along with skin temperature and SpO2 monitoring. Moreover, the new Fitbit Versa 3 has similar features, save for the new advanced health sensors. There’s also the Fitbit Inspire 2, a basic fitness tracker with a 10-day battery life.
Meanwhile, the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch boasts a couple of upgrades to its predecessor. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch3 has more health and fitness features, such as an electrocardiogram and SpO2 monitoring. For a rugged, multisport GPS smartwatch, Garmin has an extensive selection. From the vivoactive 3 and vivoactive 4 to the Venu and fenix, it has a watch for everyone, for every budget.
