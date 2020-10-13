Prime Day AirPods, Beats & Headphones Deals (2020): Best AirPods Pro, Bose & Sony Bluetooth Headphones Savings Researched by Spending Lab
Headphones deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring the top Beats by Dre over-ear headphones, Apple AirPods, Sony wireless earbuds & Bose noise cancelling headphones savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our guide to the latest headphones deals for Prime Day 2020, including all the top savings on Sony WH-1000XM4, Bose wireless earbuds, AirPods Pro & Beats Solo headphones Find the full selection of deals listed below.
Best Bose headphones deals:
- Save up to $50 on Bose wireless in-ear & on-ear noise-canceling headphones & earbuds – check the latest deals on the Bose Headphones 700, Bose QC35, QuietComfort & SoundSport Free Earbuds
- Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon
- Save on the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon
Best Beats by Dre headphones deals:
- Save up to 33% on Beats by Dre headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest deals on Beats Solo Pro, Studio Wireless & Powerbeats Pro headphones
- Save $100 on the Beats Solo Pro Wireless On-Ear Headphones at Amazon
- Save 30% on the Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones at Amazon
- Save $41 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones at Amazon
- Save $36 on the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones at Amazon
Best Apple AirPods deals:
- Save up to 20% on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon
- Save $39 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon
Best Sony headphones deals:
- Save up to $85 on Sony wireless over-ear, in-ear & noise-canceling headphones – check the latest deals on the brand new Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones, Sony WH-1000XM3 and more top-rated Sony headphones
- Save 48% on the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones at Amazon
- Save 40% on the Sony MDR-ZX310AP/R ZX Series Stereo Headset at Amazon
- Save $52 on the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds at Amazon
- Save $52 on the Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones at Amazon
- Save 27% on the Sony MDR7506 Headphones at Amazon
- Save $102 on the Sony WI-1000XM2 Behind-Neck Wireless Earbuds at Amazon
Best earbuds deals:
- Save up to 59% on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless earbuds & noise-canceling headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on Apple AirPods, Bose, Beats, Sony & more best-selling headphones
- Save $225 on the Shure SE846-CL Professional Sound Isolating Earphones at Amazon
- Save $200 on the Shure SE535 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds at Amazon
- Save $150 on the Shure SE425 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds at Amazon
- Save 47% on the Shure SE215 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds at Amazon
- Save 60% on the Sennheiser HD1 Free Bluetooth Wireless Headphone at Amazon
- Save 36% on the 1MORE Quad Driver in-Ear Earphones at Amazon
- Save $122 on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds at Amazon
- Save $101 on the Sennheiser IE60 Headphone at Amazon
More headphones deals:
- Save up to $280 on the latest headphones from Bose, Sony, Beats & more top-rated audio brands – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $280 on the HIFIMAN HE-400I Over Ear Full-Size Planar Magnetic Headphones at Amazon
- Save 35% on the AKG K 240 MK II Stereo Studio Headphones at Amazon
- Save 30% on the Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones at Amazon Save $176 on the AKG Noise Cancelling Headphones N60NC Wireless Bluetooth at Amazon
- Save $150 on the beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro Open Studio Headphones at Amazon
- Save $150 on the beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Traveller Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon
- Save 36% on the Audio-Technica ATH-SR6BTBK Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at Amazon
Searching for more deals on noise cancelling headphones? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals page to compare the entire range of live discounts available now.
Every year, Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale delivers a huge number of deals on the latest must-have gadgets, home essentials, and fashion items that are only available to Prime members.
Prime Day is the best time to buy AirPods Pro, Beats by Dre earphones & Bose noise cancelling headphones as there are a bunch of good offers and deals available. Boasting upgrades from the original AirPods, the AirPods Pro continues to be the most popular earbuds for iOS users. They feature IPX4 water resistance, better noise isolation, and active noise cancellation.
An in-ear design and active noise cancellation are becoming standard in most high-end earbuds. Take the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, for instance. Bose claims they’re the “world’s most effective noise canceling earbuds.” Alongside the pair, the Bose Sport Earbuds were also unveiled, which are considered as the successor to the highly rated Bose SoundSport Free.
Sony also launched new headphones, the WH-1000XM4. They are visually identical to their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM3, but they have a better fit, Bluetooth 5.0, and Bluetooth multipoint pairing.
Meanwhile, Beats’ Bluetooth headphones, the Solo Pro and Studio Wireless 3, feature active noise cancellation as well. Notably, the Beats Solo Pro houses Apple’s H1 chip for faster connections and hands-free “Hey Siri” support.
Sales during Prime Day 2019 outstripped that of the previous year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday figures combined.
