Prime Day AirPods, Beats & Headphones Deals (2020): Best AirPods Pro, Bose & Sony Bluetooth Headphones Savings Researched by Spending Lab

Headphones deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring the top Beats by Dre over-ear headphones, Apple AirPods, Sony wireless earbuds & Bose noise cancelling headphones savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our guide to the latest headphones deals for Prime Day 2020, including all the top savings on Sony WH-1000XM4, Bose wireless earbuds, AirPods Pro & Beats Solo headphones Find the full selection of deals listed below.

Best Bose headphones deals:

Best Beats by Dre headphones deals:

Best Apple AirPods deals:

Best Sony headphones deals:

Best earbuds deals:

More headphones deals:

Searching for more deals on noise cancelling headphones? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals page to compare the entire range of live discounts available now.

Amazon Prime Day offers are live for a short period of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Every year, Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale delivers a huge number of deals on the latest must-have gadgets, home essentials, and fashion items that are only available to Prime members.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and enjoy the entire Prime Day sale.

Prime Day is the best time to buy AirPods Pro, Beats by Dre earphones & Bose noise cancelling headphones as there are a bunch of good offers and deals available. Boasting upgrades from the original AirPods, the AirPods Pro continues to be the most popular earbuds for iOS users. They feature IPX4 water resistance, better noise isolation, and active noise cancellation.

An in-ear design and active noise cancellation are becoming standard in most high-end earbuds. Take the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, for instance. Bose claims they’re the “world’s most effective noise canceling earbuds.” Alongside the pair, the Bose Sport Earbuds were also unveiled, which are considered as the successor to the highly rated Bose SoundSport Free.

Sony also launched new headphones, the WH-1000XM4. They are visually identical to their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM3, but they have a better fit, Bluetooth 5.0, and Bluetooth multipoint pairing.

Meanwhile, Beats’ Bluetooth headphones, the Solo Pro and Studio Wireless 3, feature active noise cancellation as well. Notably, the Beats Solo Pro houses Apple’s H1 chip for faster connections and hands-free “Hey Siri” support.

Sales during Prime Day 2019 outstripped that of the previous year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday figures combined.

In need of some more deals on wireless earbuds & Bluetooth headphones? Click here to check out the full selection of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)