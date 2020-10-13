NortonLifeLock Unveils Family Plans and School Time Feature to Help Families Bolster Cyber Safety

New All-in-One Family Plans Help Safeguard Devices, Online Privacy and Identity

School Time Feature Helps Parents Keep Children On Task During Remote Learning

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On a mission to help protect people of all ages from today’s digital safety threats, NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced Norton™ 360 with LifeLock™ for Family, all-in-one protection plans to help protect the whole family’s identities, devices and online privacy through one subscription.1 Additionally, a new Parental Control feature, School Time, is now available with Norton™ Family and select Norton™ 360 plans, to help parents keep their children focused on school while remote learning. Parents can set a policy on children’s Windows®, iOS® or Android® devices that allows access to distance learning content, without giving access to the broader web.2 By introducing new Family Plans and features, NortonLifeLock aims to make it easier to help protect family members as they shop, browse, learn, work and play on their connected devices.

“Cyber Safety starts at home, and we are fiercely dedicated to providing our customers with the tools they need to be safer online and help protect their personal information and that of their children,” said Gagan Singh, chief product officer at NortonLifeLock. “We are thrilled to be adding Family Plans and features so families can have peace of mind while navigating our increasingly connected world.”

A recent study conducted by NortonLifeLock3, ‘Screens & Quarantine: Digital Parenting in a Pandemic,’ reveals that as screen time skyrockets and socialization moves online, parents of school age children are inevitably concerned about their child being contacted by an online predator (67%), revealing their location online (66%), being exposed to cyberbullying (61%), having their online accounts hacked (60%), and infecting their family’s devices with viruses (50%). Further, parents appear to be in need of solutions with 7 in 10 wishing there was a better way to monitor their child’s screen time (70%) and that they knew more about how to keep their child safe online (69%).

“With so many parents working from home and helping their children through distance learning, we created School Time to help lighten their load,” added Singh. “This new feature, which will be available with Norton Family and select Norton 360 plans, allows parents to give their children access to their school resources while minimizing online distractions. We hope this helps parents more easily set and manage boundaries so they can have one less thing to worry about.”

Norton™ 360 plans were previously available for individuals to purchase, and identity theft protection plans for family members could be added separately. The addition of the new Family Plans helps make device security, identity theft and online privacy protection easier and more accessible for the entire family right from the start. Norton™ 360 with LifeLock™ for Family plans are available in the Select, Advantage and Ultimate Plus plans and include alerts4 to potentially suspicious activity involving personal information, as well as assistance in resolving identity theft issues. Plans can be purchased through one easy-to-manage subscription to cover two adults, or two adults and up to five children.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of more than 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

1 No one can prevent all cybercrime or identity theft.

2 Parental control features not available on all platforms. Mac not supported. Full system requirements available on product landing page.

3 Online survey of 1,002 US parents of children ages 5-17 conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of NortonLifeLock, August 2020.

4 We do not monitor all transactions at all businesses.

