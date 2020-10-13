Native Owned and Operated TANKA Brand Selected as USA Today’s 2020 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

Tanka Slow-Smoked Original Gift Box Currently in Top 3 for Best Gift for Outdoor Adventure





KYLE, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#indigenouspeoplesday–Native American Natural Foods (“NANF”), an innovative, Native American owned and operated company that produces the highly acclaimed Tanka line of meat and fruit snacks, today announced that an expert panel for USA Today’s 2020 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards selected the Tanka Slow-Smoked Original Gift Box as one of 20 contenders for Best Gift for Outdoor Adventure. The highly competitive vote shows Tanka Bar consistently appearing in the top three as readers from around the country vote for their favorite brands.

Tanka burst onto the scene in 2007 when they created the meat bar snacking category with the original, award-winning, highly popular bison and cranberry bar that replicates a time-honored recipe of their Lakota ancestors. The centuries-old traditional recipe is unique to Native Americans and is often referred to as wasna or pemmican. It is made with prairie-fed bison and tart-sweet cranberries. The snack stick line also includes Native American grown Wild Rice, which is still harvested by hand. The bars offer seven grams of protein per ounce, are minimally processed, with no nitrites or nitrates, antibiotics or added hormones. The bars and bites are free of gluten, MSG, nuts, trans fats, soy and lactose and are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids.

Tanka meat and fruit snacks come in three smoky-sweet varieties including: Slow Smoked Original, Spicy Pepper and Apple Orange Peel, that retail for under $5. The Tanka Slow-Smoked Original Gift Box comes packed with adventure-ready snacks: six original bars, three original bites and 12 original sticks. To buy online go to tankabar.com.

“We’re thrilled to have a larger platform to share the purpose and mission of TANKA, to return the buffalo to the land, lives and economies of Native people,” said Dawn Sherman, CEO of Native American Natural Foods. “Indigenous foods restore our mind, body and spirit and enhance our traditions. We’re honored to receive this important recognition and thank our customers and USA Today readers for their loyalty and support.”

The national contest ends on October 26, 2020. Anyone can vote for Tanka’s gift box at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-gift-for-outdoor-adventure/. A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest.

Native American Natural Foods, LLC is focused on creating a family of nationally branded buffalo-based food products that are delicious and promote a Native American way of wellness that feeds mind, body, and spirit. By adding value to traditional Native food products, using modern scientific methods and the least amount of processing possible, Native American Natural Foods innovates value-added products for the U.S. consumer and marketplace. The Tanka Bar was responsible for creating the first meat snacking category in retail markets. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, please visit NANF’s website at tankabar.com.

Contacts

Kerri McClimen; kerri.mcclimen@nimanranch.com or 773-746-7077