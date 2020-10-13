National Geographic’s ‘Overheard at National Geographic’ Podcast Returns for Season Four

Launching on Oct. 27, the Eight-Episode Season Will Air Weekly

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Geographic’s short-form, fact-based podcast, “Overheard at National Geographic,“ is returning for its fourth season on Tuesday, Oct. 27. In this season, “Overheard” continues to bring curiosity front and center. From untwisting the world’s largest tornado and searching for history’s lost slave ships to the strange odyssey of a traveling circus in Central America stranded amid the coronavirus lockdown and uncovering how reggae and the social justice movements have prepared one National Geographic photographer and Storytelling Fellow to cover 2020’s historic civil protests in the United States, Nat Geo takes listeners to the front lines of discovery.

Together, hosts Peter Gwin, editor at large at National Geographic, and Amy Briggs, executive editor of National Geographic History magazine, invite listeners to join them on thought-provoking audio journeys with real-life adventurers on an audio escapade of discovery beyond the magazine to inspire the explorer in everyone.

“At National Geographic, there are so many extraordinary, unique conversations that happen among colleagues,” says Briggs. “Sharing them with a global audience in another fascinating season of ‘Overheard’ has been so rewarding.”

“It may seem like much of the world is on lockdown, but that doesn’t mean exploration and discovery stop,” says Gwin.

Each week, Briggs and Gwin will dive into one of the curiously delightful exchanges overheard around National Geographic’s temporary virtual headquarters — Zooms, Slack chats, texts, closet recording studios and more.

“For 132 years, National Geographic’s storytelling capability has been the core of our brand,” says Whitney Johnson, vice president and director of Visuals and Immersive Experiences at National Geographic. “Now Peter and Amy take us even further along in our commitment to bring Nat Geo’s fact-based storytelling to global audiences with another season of ‘Overheard.’”

This season, National Geographic welcomes two new additions to their production team. Davar Ardalan, executive producer of Audio – Podcasts, previously was the former deputy director of the White House Presidential Innovation Fellowship Program in Washington, D.C. Prior to this, she was a public broadcasting journalist for two decades at NPR News. Ardalan is the founder of IVOW AI, an early stage startup specializing in AI-driven cultural content. In addition to Ardalan, National Geographic also welcomes Eli Chen, senior editor – Podcasts. Chen joins National Geographic from St. Louis Public Radio, where she was a science and environment reporter, and also a producer of “The Story Collider.”

The first episode of “Overheard at National Geographic” will be available on

National Geographic, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts and Castbox.

For more information on the podcast and to dive in deeper, visit www.natgeo.com/overheard.

Download key art for the podcast here.

Download trailer for the podcast here.

