Best Prime Day Smart TV & 4K TV Deals 2020: Best TCL, Samsung, LG, Sony TV & TV Projector Deals Collated by Retail Fuse

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG, Toshiba, Vizio and more 4K TV offers. Explore the full range of deals listed below.
Best TV deals:
- Save up to 42% on TVs from top manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony & TCL – at the Prime Day sale
- Save up to $403 on a wide range of TVs at the Prime Day sale – click the link for all the latest deals on smart TVs, 4K TVs, OLED TVs & more
- Save up to $202 on Samsung TVs including Samsung 4K, QLED & smart TVs – click the link for the latest deals on best-selling Samsung 4K TVs and Samsung QLED televisions with over a billion shades of color
- Save up to $403 on LG TVs & LG OLED TVs – check out the full range of LG LED TVs & OLED TVs on sale for Prime Day
- Save up to 42% on TCL TVs – check all the latest deals on TCL Smart LED Roku TVs and TCL 4K Ultra HD televisions
- Save up to $402 on Sony TVs including Sony 4K TVs & Sony BRAVIA televisions – at the Prime Day sale
Best 4K TV deals:
- Save up to 30% on 4K TVs at the Amazon Prime Day sale – save on top-rated 4K Ultra HD TVs from top manufacturers such as Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL
- Save $102 on the Samsung QLED Q80T Series 4K TV at Amazon – 2020 model Samsung TV that boasts 4K UHD direct full array & Quantum HDR 12X for that rich, cinematic color
- Save $402 on the Sony X900H 65-Inch 4K TV at Amazon – 2020 model Sony TV (X900H) with 4K Ultra HD smart TV with HDR, game mode for gaming & Alexa compatibility
- Save $700 on the LG GX Series 77″ 4K Smart OLED TV at Amazon – gallery design, bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, EARC,
- Save $150 on the Samsung QLED Q60 Series 4K TV at Amazon – 2019 model Samsung UHD TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility
- Save $102 on the Samsung 65” QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon – 2020 model Q70T Series Samsung TV with dual-LED Quantum HDR display & Alexa built-in
- Save $100 on the new LG NanoCell 4K TV at Amazon – 4K smart UHD NanoCell 90 Series LG TV available in 55”, 65”, 75” & 85” 4K display sizes
- Save up to $904 on the Sony XBR-65A9G 65 Inch TV at Amazon – MASTER series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility
- Save 28% on the Sony X750H 4K Ultra HD LED TV at Amazon – available in 55”, 65” & 75” display sizes with a 4K Processor X1, triluminos display & smart Android TV with Google Assistant
- Save $200 on the VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65” Class 4K HDR Smart TV at Amazon – delivers up to 115% more color than standard 4K TVs, 1100 nits of brightness
Best Smart TV deals:
- Save up to $402 on Smart TVs at the Prime Day sale – save on the latest smart televisions from TV manufacturers like Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG & more
- Save up to 38% on the TCL 32-inch Smart LED TV (with Roku TV) at Amazon – top-rated LED smart TV with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes available through Roku TV
- Save $102 on the TCL 40-inch Smart LED Roku TV at Amazon – 2019 model 1080p Full HD TCL TV compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- Save $403 on the LG 4K Smart OLED TV at Amazon – excellent for gaming, thanks to its advanced a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K
- Save $251 on the LG 75″ 4K Smart TV at Amazon – UHD LG TV with real 4K IPS display, active HDR & built-in Alexa Alexa & Apple AirPlay 2
Best projector deals:
- Save up to 65% on a wide selection of projectors & home theater equipment – save on projectors from top brands including Anker, BenQ, Epson, ViewSonic & Kodak
- Save $201 on the Epson Wireless Home Theater Projector at Amazon – wireless 1080P projector with wireless screen mirroring
- Save $220 on the YABER Y30 Native 1080P Projector at Amazon – full HD home theater video projector with keystone correction support
- Save $3050 on the Hisense 100L10E 100-Inch 4K UHD Smart Laser Projector at Amazon – 100-inch 4K screen, built-in speakers, wireless subwoofer, DBX-TV sound enhancement
- Save 65% on the YABER V2 WiFi Mini Projector at Amazon – full HD 1080P and 200″ supported portable wireless mirroring projector
- Save $150 on the BenQ Short Throw Gaming Projector at Amazon – Full HD 1080p gaming projector with ultra-fast, low-input lag and a refresh rate
- Save $50 on the Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector at Amazon – smart portable projector with a 360° speaker & up to 4 hours of video playtime
Thousands of Amazon products go on sale on Amazon Prime Day, the retail giant’s popular annual sales event for its Prime members.
Big savings and low prices are available on 4K, UHD, LED and LCD TV deals during Amazon Prime Day. Homes without a 4K TV yet can upgrade to one of the smart TVs from well-recognized brands on Amazon. Samsung TVs are available in flat, curved, and frame models, sporting innovative display technologies such as Crystal Display and Processor 4K. The Samsung Frame QLED TV offers a unique experience as it appears as a painting when turned off and a vibrant 4K TV when on.
LG TVs and Sony TVs are the next two premium TV brands on Amazon, with dozens of highly-rated smart TVs ranging from 32-inch HDC screens to massive 70-inch digital displays. Among their most popular lines are the LG OLED TV, LG Nano Series, and Sony Bravia OLED TV series.
Other well-established names in this category are TCL, Toshiba, Hisense, and Vizio, which offer TVs in low to mid-range prices. TV projectors from DR. J Professional, Vankyo, and DBPOWER, to name a few, can be worthwhile alternatives for theatrical viewing experiences without the hefty price tag.
The worldwide sales on Prime Day 2019 topped 2018’s total sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, demonstrating the significance of Prime Day as a shopping event.
