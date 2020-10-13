Best Prime Day AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 6, iPhone 11, MacBook Pro & Apple iPad Deals (2020) – Consumer Walk

Prime Day Apple deals for 2020 have landed, explore the best Apple Watch, iPhone 11, iPad, AirPods, MacBook, & Apple TV deals below

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day Apple deals are underway. Find the latest savings on iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, MacBook Pro, iPad, & AirPods Pro. View the best deals by clicking the links below.

Best Apple AirPods deals:

Best Apple Watch deals:

Best Apple iPhone deals:

Best Apple MacBook & iMac deals:

Best Apple iPad deals:

More Apple deals:

Want some more deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page to view all the live offers available now.

Prime Day 2020 savings run for a brief length of time. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

From big-ticket items to everyday essentials and groceries, thousands of items go on sale during Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day sale.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and make the most of the whole Prime Day sale.

This year, shoppers can pick up some amazing Prime Day deals on iPad Mini, Air & Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, MacBook Pro 13-Inch, iPhone 11 & AirPods Pro. The Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE are the newest wearables from the Cupertino-based brand. Compared to the previous iteration, the Watch Series 6 has a 20 percent faster processor and 2.5 times brighter display. It’s also the first model to feature a blood oxygen sensor. The Watch SE is the company’s take on an affordable variant, coming with an always-on altimeter and the same S5 chip as the Watch Series 5.

Apple also revamped the iPad Air and standard iPad. The new iPad Air gets a 40 percent speed boost over its predecessor with its A14 Bionic chip, while the iPad is now faster than ever with its A12 Bionic processor. In addition, the iPad mini is still the smallest in the lineup, and the iPad Pro continues to be the flagship with the most advanced features.

Meanwhile, the refreshed iPhone SE joins the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone SE is the most compact and cheapest smartphone in the series. The MacBook family continues to deliver the unique experience macOS has to offer, from the lightweight MacBook Air to the top-of-the-line MacBook Pro.

Moreover, the AirPods Pro are the latest Bluetooth headphones, featuring IPX4 water resistance and noise cancellation. Last but not least, the Apple TV 4K provides easy access to stream Apple TV+ shows and movies in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos sound.

The worldwide sales on Prime Day 2019 topped 2018’s total sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, demonstrating the significance of Prime Day as a shopping event.

Want some more deals on AirPods Pro & Apple TV? Click here to check out the entire selection of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)