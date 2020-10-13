Aural Analytics, Inc. Partners with Signant Health to Integrate Its A2E SDK for Current and Future Clinical Trials

Integration partnership enables seamless, embedded speech collection and analytics inside Signant Health’s widely used suite of software and hardware solutions

PHILADELPHIA & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aural Analytics, Inc., an industry leading speech neuroscience and speech analytics technology company, announced today it has partnered with Signant Health (Signant) to integrate its A2E™ mobile application SDK and Web API across Signant Health’s Rater Station™ and TrialMax® training, data quality monitoring and eCOA solutions. A2E is designed to make clinical-grade speech collection and cloud-based analytics ubiquitous across the lifespan and continuum of care.

The partnership begins in service of a global, late phase study in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), with several more studies planned for development. The initial integration enables 14 languages and in-clinic and remote voice collection. Ultimately the A2E system will power a full suite of speech analytics for the sponsoring pharmaceutical company.

“ We are excited to be partnering with Aural Analytics to integrate ubiquitous and seamless speech collection and analytics within our compliant eCOA platforms,” said Dan DeBonis, Principal, Endpoint Solutions, at Signant Health. “ We recognize speech collection and analysis is highly complex and requires a specific expertise to reliably analyze and assess such data, particularly in therapeutic areas with high unmet needs. The A2E technology suite was easy for our team to understand and efficiently implement. Importantly, it received strong support from our pharma customers.”

The A2E technology is based on nearly 30 years of speech neuroscience research and includes a mobile application SDK with cloud-based computation that powers disease-specific speech tasks and analytics for use in clinical trials, telemedicine, remote monitoring and consumer applications. A2E is currently available for integration into iOS, Android and web-based applications, with modules available for neurology and respiratory disease. Signant Health and its sponsor customers will also take advantage of a robust online portal that enables data and metric download, quality assurance and compliance updates, and system administration to streamline clinical trial efficiencies while driving down costs.

“ Our partnership with Signant Health illustrates our firm commitment to addressing the changing needs of the clinical research and pharmaceutical communities,” said Daniel Jones, CEO and co-founder of Aural Analytics. “ We are proud to embed our technology into the Signant Health software and hardware ecosystem to enrich its customers’ research efforts with speech analytics.”

About Aural Analytics, Inc.

Aural Analytics is the industry’s leading speech neuroscience company building the world’s most advanced clinical-grade speech analytics platform for health applications across the lifespan. Currently available in 14 languages, Aural Analytics’ technologies provide rich, interpretable and validated metrics reflecting the neurological and respiratory health of its users. The company is founded on nearly three decades of NIH and NSF-funded research in speech neuroscience, is backed by dozens of high-caliber scientific publications, and has won several awards for its work in the field, including the prestigious Global SCRIP Award for Best Technology Development in Clinical Trials. Aural Analytics is based in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information, please visit auralanalytics.com or follow Aural Analytics on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium and Facebook.

About Signant Health

For more than 20 years, more than 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes, including all of Top 20 pharma, have trusted Signant Health’s patient solutions, clinical supplies platform, and endpoint quality services to capture reliable data, run efficient trials, and uncover meaningful insights. Signant supports patients and sites worldwide by integrating its TrialMax® eCOA, eConsent, and patient engagement solutions onto a single device, alongside rapid-deploy IRT and enterprise-wide SmartSupplies®️ drug supply forecasting and inventory management systems – all supported by a dedicated team of scientists, clinicians, and data experts for rater training, quality assurance, and blinded data analytics. Signant Health, a Genstar portfolio company, was created by the merger of industry pioneers CRF Health and Bracket Global in 2018. Transform your clinical trials at signanthealth.com.

Contacts

Aural Analytics, Inc.



John Caviness



press@auralanalytics.com