Amazon Prime Day Car Seat, Baby Monitor, Kids & Diaper Deals (2020): Top Early Baby & Toddler Deals Found by Spending Lab
Best car seat deals:
- Save up to $70 on car seats from top brands including Graco, Britax, Safety 1st, UPPAbaby & Maxi-Cosi – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $70 on the Graco Grows4Me 4-in-1 Car Seat at Amazon – infant to toddler car seat featuring 6-position recline, 4 modes, and latch equipped for easy installation
- Save $44 on the Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 Car Seat at Amazon – 3-in-1 car seat supports rear-facing, front facing, & highback booster for toddlers up to 100lbs
- Save 21% on the Graco SlimFit 3 in 1 Convertible Car Seat at Amazon – space-saving car seat for infants & toddlers
- Save 20% on the Graco Contender 65 Convertible Car Seat at Amazon – can protect rear-facing infants from 5-40 lbs and forward-facing toddlers from 22-65 lbs
- Save 25% on the Graco Extend2Fit 2-in-1 Convertible Car Seat at Amazon – for parents who want their child to ride rear-facing longer
- Save $40 on the Graco Nautilus 65 LX 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat at Amazon – supports growing children between 22 and 120 lb with machine washable body support cushion
- Save $70 on the Graco TrioGrow SnugLock LX 3-in-1 Car Seat at Amazon – installs in less than one minute using vehicle seat belt or latch
- Save 24% on the Safety 1st onBoard35 Air 360 Infant Car Seat – the only infant car seat that features 360 Protect for 5 layers of proven safety
Best strollers & baby monitor deals:
- Save up to 45% on baby strollers from Graco, Britax, BOB, UPPAbaby and more – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 40% on toddler clothes, shoes, car seats & more – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 25% on baby monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on best-selling HD video baby monitors from top brands such as Motorola and VTech
- Save $62 on the Graco Ready2Grow LX Double Stroller at Amazon – 12 different riding options for two children from infant to youth
- Save $40 on the Graco Modes Click Connect Stroller at Amazon – ten riding options, from infant car seat carrier to infant strollers and toddler strollers
- Save $40 on the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Stroller at Amazon – holds a child up to 65 pounds and includes a 5 point stroller harness, adjustable handlebar
- Save 25% on the Victure FHD Baby Monitor at Amazon – Featuring motion detection and night vision, compatible with iOS & Android
- Save $30 on the Babysense HD Video Baby Monitor at Amazon – Two HD cameras with remote, 960ft range, two-way audio, zoom, & night vision
Best baby diaper, clothing & supplies deals:
- Save up to 44% on a wide range of baby products at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on baby clothing, accessories and essentials
- Save up to 25% on baby care, clothing, accessories, toys & gear – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 20% on kids clothing, tablets, toys & craft supplies– at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 23% on baby diapers from top brands such as Pampers, Huggies & Luvs – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 44% on the Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment at Amazon – fragrance-free treatment for diaper rash, chapped cheeks and minor scrapes
- Save 25% on the Ergobaby 360 All-Position Baby Carrier at Amazon – with lumbar support and cool air mesh (12-45 Pounds)
- Save 25% on the Pampers Pure Protection Hypoallergenic Baby Diapers at Amazon – enriched with shea butter and guarantees up to 12 hours of wetness protection
- Save 30% on the Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diapers at Amazon – Huggies GentleAbsorb liner, Huggies leak lock system, hypoallergenic, soft and breathable
