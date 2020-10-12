The Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV, Smart TV & Projector Deals (2020): Top Early Sony, Samsung, TCL & LG OLED, QLED & LED TV Sales Rated by Deal Stripe

Save on 1080p, 4K & Smart TV deals at the early Prime Day sale, together with FHD & 4K Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL TV & projector discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the top early TV deals for Prime Day, together with Samsung QLED & Crystal, LG & Sony OLED & TCL 4K & Smart TV sales. Links to the top deals are listed below.

One of the biggest online shopping events of the year, Amazon’s Prime Day sale offers steep discounts on a wide range of products including big-ticket items, apparel, groceries, and more.

For two days, Prime members enjoy access to great deals on projectors & FHD & UHD 4K Smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, TCL, LG & more brands during the shopping event. Upgrading to a 4K TV is a good idea as older models are seeing lower prices on Amazon. An older Samsung TV, such as the 43-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series 2019 model, is very affordable right now. It’s a 4K smart TV that comes with built-in Alexa and HDR. LG OLED TVs, on the other hand, are still expensive, but LG has some affordable models as well. The budget-friendly LG 43UN7300PUF, for instance, is a 43-inch 4K smart TV that comes with the popular WebOS, Alexa built-in, and HDR.

Sony TVs and projectors are still priced at a premium, so if you are looking for affordable alternatives, there are brands like Hisense, Vizio and TCL. An affordable TCL TV, such as the 5-Series, comes with premium features like Dolby Vision, Roku Smart TV Platform, HDR, and QLED.

Historically, Amazon has held Prime Day in July to commemorate the month it was founded. It will be the first time that the much-anticipated shopping event will happen later in the year.

