Prime Day Skin Care, Beauty, Makeup, Perfume, Jewelry, Hair Dryer & Electric Toothbrush Deals (2020): Top Early Health & Beauty Sales Reviewed by Deal Tomato
The latest early deals on beauty essentials, makeup, and skin care for Prime Day 2020, featuring all the top skin care and makeup, jewelry, perfume, and Dyson hair dryer & Philips electric toothbrush savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest early health & beauty deals for Prime Day 2020, including Garnier skin care essentials, Maybelline makeup finds, Dyson hair dryer, Philips electric toothbrush, and jewelry & perfume savings. Explore the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best skincare & makeup deals:
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of beauty & personal care products at the Amazon Prime Day sale – stock up and save on premium makeup, skin care, oral care & shavers
- Save up to $50 on beauty products from Clinique, Estee Lauder, Lancome, Neutrogena & more premium beauty brands – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 56% on skin care, moisturizers, masks & serums – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 60% on makeup from MAC Cosmetics, Clinique, L’Oreal & more premium makeup brands – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 56% on the Freeman Beauty Face Masks Skincare Collection at Amazon – a 17-piece variety pack which includes peel-off, clay, and gel masks, silicone brushes, and peel pad
- Save 33% on the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face at Amazon – with hyaluronic Acid, vitamin E, witch hazel
- Save on the SHANY All In One Harmony Makeup Kit (2020 Edition) at Amazon – with 98 shimmer eye shadows, seven sponge brushes & six lip glosses
Best perfume deals:
- Save up to 56% on perfumes from Victoria’s Secret, Marc Jacobs, Versace & more top fragrances – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 49% on the Alien by Thierry Mugler Eau De Parfum Spray at Amazon – refillable talisman 3.0 ounce spray bottle
- Save $45 on the Michael Kors Eau De Parfum at Amazon – a 3.4 fl. oz perfume for women
- Save 41% on the Bvlgari Man in Black Eau de Parfum Spray for Men at Amazon – This leather fragrance has a blend of amber, spices, woods, & natural rum
- Save 36% on the Lancôme La Vie Est Belle L’Eau de Parfum Spray at Amazon – combines black currant, praline, tonka bean, vanilla, and patchouli notes
- Save 51% on the Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette Spray at Amazon – available in 2.5 fl. oz. and 4.2 fl. oz.
Best hair dryer deals:
- Save up to 41% on hair dryers from Dyson, Babyliss, Revlon , Remington & more top brands – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 30% on the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush at Amazon – comes with 3 heat/speed settings & unique oval brush design
- Save $50.00 on the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler at Amazon – with one-click attachments and swivel cable
Best electric toothbrush deals:
- Save up to 44% on electric toothbrushes from Oral-B, Philips Sonicare & more top dental hygiene brands – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 37% on the Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Electric toothbrush at Amazon – up to 62,000 brush strokes per minute & 6x more plaque removal
- Save $30 on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Electric Toothbrush at Amazon – with Bluetooth & Android, iPad and iOS compatibility
Best jewelry deals:
- Save up to 46% on jewelry from Michael Kors, Pandora, Swarovski & more top jewelry brands at the Amazon Prime Day sale – save on necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings & more gold, silver & steel jewelry pieces
- Save on the Nicetree Jewelry Cabinet with Full Length Mirror at Amazon – with auto-on LED lights; available in wall and door mounted options
- Save 25% on the Swarovski Women’s Crystal Necklace & Earrings Jewelry Set at Amazon – round crystal necklace and pierced earring jewelry set with sparkling blue stones
Searching for more beauty & health deals? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day page for the entire selection of live deals at the moment.
Amazon Prime Day deals are available for a restricted period of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A highly anticipated sales event each year, Amazon Prime Day delivers significant discounts on thousands of items from the latest tablets and smart home devices to furniture and big-ticket appliances.
Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial and unlock all the best Prime Day deals.
Prime members can save on their favorite skin care and makeup products, as well as on popular jewelry, perfume, hair dryer, and electric toothbrush brands during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, thanks to the numerous deals available during the 48-hour sales event. Amazon has become a beauty haven of sorts with its wide selection of beauty and personal care products. Well-known skin care and makeup brands are here, as well as the trusted names in hair care and oral care.
Micellar cleansing water is a must when it comes to skin care and beauty experts can attest to that. Popular choices among Amazon customers are the Garnier SkinActive and Bioderma Sensibio H20. Meanwhile, L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara and Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser concealer are among the best sellers when it comes to makeup.
Amazon also offers a wide range of beauty tools and accessories. The small, yet powerful, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is one of the most wished for items in this department. As for jewelry, Amazon customers can shop for bracelets, brooches, earrings, necklaces, rings, and even complete jewelry sets.
Lastly, true beauty should smell good inside and out and Clinique Happy and Versace Bright Crystal are two perfume items worth checking out. On the other hand, the two electric toothbrush brands that stand out in terms of style and quality are the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion and the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean.
Last year’s sale saw over 175 million items purchased by Prime members around the world.
Interested in more beauty & health deals? Click here to access the full range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)