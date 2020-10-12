Prime Day Skin Care, Beauty, Makeup, Perfume, Jewelry, Hair Dryer & Electric Toothbrush Deals (2020): Top Early Health & Beauty Sales Reviewed by Deal Tomato

The latest early deals on beauty essentials, makeup, and skin care for Prime Day 2020, featuring all the top skin care and makeup, jewelry, perfume, and Dyson hair dryer & Philips electric toothbrush savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest early health & beauty deals for Prime Day 2020, including Garnier skin care essentials, Maybelline makeup finds, Dyson hair dryer, Philips electric toothbrush, and jewelry & perfume savings. Explore the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best skincare & makeup deals:

Best perfume deals:

Best hair dryer deals:

Best electric toothbrush deals:

Best jewelry deals:

Searching for more beauty & health deals? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day page for the entire selection of live deals at the moment.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available for a restricted period of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A highly anticipated sales event each year, Amazon Prime Day delivers significant discounts on thousands of items from the latest tablets and smart home devices to furniture and big-ticket appliances.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial and unlock all the best Prime Day deals.

Prime members can save on their favorite skin care and makeup products, as well as on popular jewelry, perfume, hair dryer, and electric toothbrush brands during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, thanks to the numerous deals available during the 48-hour sales event. Amazon has become a beauty haven of sorts with its wide selection of beauty and personal care products. Well-known skin care and makeup brands are here, as well as the trusted names in hair care and oral care.

Micellar cleansing water is a must when it comes to skin care and beauty experts can attest to that. Popular choices among Amazon customers are the Garnier SkinActive and Bioderma Sensibio H20. Meanwhile, L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara and Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser concealer are among the best sellers when it comes to makeup.

Amazon also offers a wide range of beauty tools and accessories. The small, yet powerful, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is one of the most wished for items in this department. As for jewelry, Amazon customers can shop for bracelets, brooches, earrings, necklaces, rings, and even complete jewelry sets.

Lastly, true beauty should smell good inside and out and Clinique Happy and Versace Bright Crystal are two perfume items worth checking out. On the other hand, the two electric toothbrush brands that stand out in terms of style and quality are the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion and the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean.

Last year’s sale saw over 175 million items purchased by Prime members around the world.

Interested in more beauty & health deals? Click here to access the full range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)