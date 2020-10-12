Prime Day Headphones & AirPods Deals (2020): Early Sony, Beats, AirPods Pro & Bose Deals Compiled by Saver Trends
The top early Beats by Dre, Sony, Bose & Apple Bluetooth headphones & earbuds deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring the best Apple AirPods Pro, Sony WH-1000XM4, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 & Beats Solo Pro sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day researchers have identified all the best early headphones deals for Prime Day, including all the top savings on the Apple AirPods earbuds & the newest Bluetooth headphones from Beats by Dre, Bose & Sony. Find the latest deals using the links below.
Best Apple AirPods deals:
- Save up to 20% on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – with tapered silicone tips and adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
- Save $39 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon – with wireless charging case, 24-hour battery life, and universal fit
- Check out the full range of AirPods wireless headphones deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Bose headphones deals:
- Save up to $50 on Bose wireless in-ear & on-ear noise-canceling headphones & earbuds – check the latest deals on the Bose Headphones 700, Bose QC35, QuietComfort & SoundSport Free Earbuds
- Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon – with 3 levels of noise cancellation and Alexa-enabled for voice access to music and more
- Save $20 on the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon – with Alexa Voice Control
Best Beats by Dre headphones deals:
- Save up to 33% on Beats by Dre headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest deals on Beats Solo Pro, Studio Wireless & Powerbeats Pro headphones
- Save $100 on the Beats Solo Pro Wireless On-Ear Headphones at Amazon – with noise cancellation, transparency, and up to 22 hours listening time
- Save 30% on the Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones at Amazon – battery-free for unlimited listening and comes with built-in mic and controls
Best Sony headphones deals:
- Save up to $85 on Sony wireless over-ear, in-ear & noise-canceling headphones – check the latest deals on the brand new Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones, Sony WH-1000XM3 and more top-rated Sony headphones
- Save 46% on the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones at Amazon – Featuring Bluetooth and NFC connectivity and optimizable sound on the Sony headphones Connect app
- Save 40% on the Sony MDR-ZX310AP/R ZX Series Stereo Headset at Amazon – 10-24,000Hz, remote control: multi-function button / SmartKey app
- Save $52 on the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds at Amazon – has digital noise cancellation, up to 24 hours battery life, and Alexa voice control
- Save $52 on the Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones at Amazon – up to 26hrs battery, IP55 sweat and splash-proof, extra bass
Best earbuds deals:
- Save up to 59% on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless earbuds & noise-canceling headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on Apple AirPods, Bose, Beats, Sony & more best-selling headphones
- Save $200 on the Shure SE535 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds at Amazon – Bluetooth 5, high definition sound, natural bass, (3) drivers, In-Ear fit
- Save $150 on the Shure SE425 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds at Amazon – Bluetooth 5, detailed sound, dual-driver hybrid, secure In-Ear fit
- Save 53% on the Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds at Amazon – Bluetooth, 16 hours of total battery life, IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistant
- Save 47% on the Shure SE215 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds at Amazon – Bluetooth 5, premium audio with deep bass, single driver, secure In-Ear fit
More headphones deals:
- Save up to $280 on the latest headphones from Bose, Sony, Beats & more top-rated audio brands – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $280 on the HIFIMAN HE-400I Over Ear Full-Size Planar Magnetic Headphones at Amazon – adjustable headphone with comfortable earpads, open-back, easy cable swapping
- Save 33% on the AKG K 240 MK II Stereo Studio Headphones at Amazon – over-ear design for comfort, semi-open, self adjusting headband
- Save 30% on the Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones at Amazon – 40mm drivers, tuned for enhanced detail, with excellent mid range definition
- Save 23% on the Sennheiser HD 599 Open Back Headphones at Amazon – open back headphones, audiophile levels of sound quality and exceptional wearing comfort
- Save $176 on the AKG Noise Cancelling Headphones N60NC Wireless Bluetooth at Amazon – compact, flat, foldable design, 15hr playback with both Bluetooth & ANC
- Save $150 on the beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Traveller Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon – with ANC and sound personalization, excellent sound quality, extremely comfortable
- Save 36% on the Audio-Technica ATH-SR6BTBK Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at Amazon – 45 mm drivers for Hi-Res Audio, 30hrs playback
Looking for more Apple AirPods Pro & Beats, Sony & Bose headphones deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page to compare all the live deals available now.
Prime Day has established itself as one of the best days of the year for shoppers looking to find deals on Apple AirPods & headphones from well-known brands like Bose, Beats & Sony. Wireless earbuds are the latest innovations on Bluetooth headphones. Popular products such as the AirPods Pro, Bose SoundSport and QuietComfort, Beats Powerbeats Pro, and Sony WF-1000XM3 are proving to be highly sought-after on Amazon. The majority of these wireless headphones include some level of noise cancelling capabilities, which provide a richer listening experience.
The more traditional over-ear designs, however, are still the preferred choice for true active noise cancelling headphones. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Sony WH-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM4, and Beats Solo Pro are among the best-selling and top-rated wireless ANC headphones today due to their impeccable design, fantastic sound quality, and extensive battery life.
Other popular headphones brands include Jabra, JBL, Skullcandy, and Anker. All of them offer AirPods alternatives as well as wired and wireless earphones with various features.
Prior to this year’s delayed date, Prime Day has normally been held in July to commemorate the Jeff Bezos-owned company’s founding date of July 5th, 1994.
Want some more deals on headphones? Click here to browse the full selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
