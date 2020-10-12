Amazon Prime Day WiFi Router, Printer, Keyboard & Mouse Deals (2020): Top Early 3D Printer, Mechanical Keyboard, Google WiFi, Eero & More PC Peripheral Deals Presented by Save Bubble
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day deals experts have reviewed the best early keyboard, mouse, printer & WiFi router deals for Prime Day, including offers on TP-Link Deco, Google WiFi, Amazon eero & more home mesh & routers, mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, 3D printers & more PC peripheral devices. Access the latest deals using the links below.
Best WiFi router deals:
- Save up to $120 on WiFi routers at the Prime Day sale – save on smart WiFi & mesh WiFi systems from top brands including NETGEAR, ASUS, Linksys and eero
- Save on Google WiFi routers & systems – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $120 on Amazon eero Pro Mesh WiFi Systems & Beacon Mesh WiFi Range Extenders
- Save 23% on the Google WiFi System Mesh Router at Amazon
- Save $119 on the TRENDnet AC3000 Tri-Band Wireless Gigabit WiFi Router at Amazon
- Save $50 on the ASUS Dual-Band Gigabit Gaming WiFi Router at Amazon
- Save 22% on the TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router at Amazon
- Save $20 on the TP-Link AC4000 Smart WiFi Router (Archer A20) at Amazon
- Save $15 on the NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router (R6700) at Amazon
- Save $42 on the NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi Router (R7000P) at Amazon
- Save 16% on the eero Pro 6 Mesh WiFi System Bundle with Fire TV Cube at Amazon
Best printer & 3D printer deals:
- Save up to $100 on home & office printers at the Prime Day sale – save on laser printers, inkjet printers, label and photo printers from top brands such as Brother, HP, Epson, Canon and Kodak
- Save up to $200 on 3D printers, scanners and printing supplies at the Prime Day sale
- Save 33% on the ROLLO Label Printer at Amazon
- Save 23% on the Canon Selphy CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer at Amazon
- Save 48% on the DYMO LabelWriter 450 Direct Thermal Label Printer at Amazon
- Save $120 on the QIDI TECH 3D Printer at Amazon
- Save $64 on the Comgrow Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer at Amazon
- Save 41% on the Comgrow Creality LD002R LCD Resin 3D Printer at Amazon
Best keyboard & mouse deals:
- Save up to 40% on computer keyboards & mechanical keyboards – check the latest deals on top-rated keyboards from brands such as Logitech, Apple, Microsoft & Razer
- Save up to 50% on gaming & computer mice from brands including Logitech, Apple, Microsoft & Razer – check the latest deals on top-rated mice like the Logitech MX Master and Apple Magic Mouse
- Save 38% on the Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard at Amazon
- Save $60 on the Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard at Amazon
- Save 24% on the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at Amazon
- Save 29% on the Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at Amazon
- Save 51% on the Havit Mechanical Keyboard Mouse Combo at Amazon
- Save 38% on the Logitech MK550 Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo at Amazon
- Save 32% on the RATEL Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo at Amazon
- Save 30% on the Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo at Amazon
- Save 40% on the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo at Amazon
- Save 38% on the Logitech G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse at Amazon
- Save $30 on the Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse at Amazon
- Save 40% on the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse at Amazon
- Save 38% on the Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse at Amazon
- Save 38% on the Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse at Amazon
- Save 22% on the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse at Amazon
Interested in more deals on WiFi routers, printers & PC input & output peripherals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page to view all the active deals at the moment.
Shoppers can find thousands of discounted items available at Amazon during their Prime Day sale, their highly anticipated shopping event that’s now being held for a sixth consecutive year.
There’s always a broad range of deals on 3D printers, home & business printers, home mesh WiFi systems such as Google WiFi & Amazon eero, mechanical keyboards, various mice for gaming & work & more PC accessories & devices for Prime Day shoppers. Amazon has a wide selection of PC peripherals, accessories, and WiFi routers and mesh systems. Whole-home mesh systems like the TP-Link Deco, Amazon eero, Meshforce and Google WiFi are great router options to consider if you want a powerful and reliable wireless network for the entire home.
Scanners, printers and 3D printers are also available on Amazon. For printers, brands like Canon, Epson and HP are some of the top-sellers with feature-packed models. The HP ENVY 5055, for instance, comes with Bluetooth, faster print speeds and improved WiFi connectivity. As for 3D printers, the Comgrow Creality Ender 3 Pro is a top-of-the-line model that is easy to assemble, and it comes with a resume print function, removable build surface plate and a safe power supply.
You also have a bunch of options if you are looking for input devices like a mechanical keyboard, wireless mouse and keyboard combos, and a graphics tablet. SteelSeries, Redragon, Razer and Logitech feature different types of mechanical keyboards for gaming and regular use. The Logitech G613, in particular, is a wireless mechanical keyboard that features a 1ms report rate and Bluetooth connectivity.
For the past five years, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has been held in July. This year’s fourth-quarter date means it’s taking place much closer to the holiday shopping season and not long before Black Friday.
