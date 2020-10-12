Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals (2020): Early MacBook, Chromebook, Surface, Dell, Lenovo, HP, & ASUS Laptop Deals Rounded Up by Spending Lab
Best Chromebook deals:
- Save up to 38% on Chromebooks from HP, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and more top manufacturers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $182 on the Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook at Amazon
- Save 21% on the Acer Chromebook 315 at Amazon
Best ASUS & Lenovo laptop deals:
- Save up to $164 on ASUS laptops such as the ASUS ZenBook, VivoBook & ASUS ROG gaming laptop – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $109 on Lenovo IdeaPad, ThinkPad & many more Lenovo laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 26% on the 2020 ASUS VivoBook 15 15.6 Inch FHD 1080P Laptop at Amazon
- Save $70 on the ASUS VivoBook 15 (AMD Quad Core) Laptop at Amazon
- Save 27% on the 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 14-inch Laptop Computer at Amazon
- Save $76 on the 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop at Amazon
Best Apple MacBook deals:
- Save up to $300 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro & MacBook Air laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $300 on the New Apple MacBook Pro at Amazon
- Save $49 on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon
- Save $151 on the Apple iMac at Amazon
- Save up to $305 on the latest Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13” & 16” & more MacBook laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best HP & Dell laptop deals:
- Save up to $104 on HP laptops, PCs & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on top-rated HP touchscreen and traditional laptops like the HP Spectre x360 and HP Omen series
- Save up to $150 on Dell XPS & Inspiron laptops, PCs & monitors – click the link for the latest prices on the best-selling Dell XPS 13 & XPS 15 laptops, as well as many more Dell laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $104 on the newest HP 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon
- Save $40 on the 2020 HP 14” HD Laptop at Amazon
- Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 7390 Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon
- Save $134 on the Dell Inspiron 5000 Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon
- Save $110 on the Dell XPS 15 7590 Laptop at Amazon
Best Microsoft Surface deals:
- Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface Laptops, Surface Pro 7, 6 X & many more Surface 2-in-1 laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $401 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 at Amazon
- Save $330 on the Microsoft Surface Book at Amazon
- Save $131 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Amazon
- Save $101 on the Microsoft Surface Go (Renewed) at Amazon
- Save $154 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 at Amazon
More laptop deals:
- Save up to $809 on a wide range of laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 40% on the latest laptops from HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, Apple & many more top-rated laptop brands
Want some more business and gaming laptop deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 sale page for the full range of live offers at the moment.
Big savings and low prices are available on deals for top-rated laptops running Windows, macOS, or Chrome OS during Amazon Prime Day. Laptops combine the portability of tablets with the power of desktop computers, making them ideal as multi-purpose devices for work, entertainment, education, and more. Among the more versatile laptop models are the Apple MacBook, Google Chromebook, and Microsoft Surface, which are all popular for home office and remote learning setups.
Convertible laptops are worth considering as well since they allow touchscreen functionality for applications that perform better on tablet interfaces. There are 2-in-1 Chromebook and Surface laptops in addition to models from HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, and Dell. Professionals working at home should also consider business laptops from these top brands.
Gaming laptops provide a portable alternative to powerful gaming PC rigs. Well-known gaming laptop brands include Razer, Alienware, MSI, and Acer, which all have several lines of high-end laptops with excellent graphics capabilities.
This year’s Q4 date for Prime Day marks the first time the sales event has been held outside of the summer.
