Amazon Prime Day Cell Phone & iPhone 11, XR, XS, SE Deals (2020): Early iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra & Pixel 4 Smartphone Sales Compiled by Deal Tomato

Save on a wide range of cell phone & iPhone deals at the early Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale, together with the top iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4a smartphone, and Samsung Galaxy S20 series mobile phone sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Prime Day researchers have revealed the latest early cell phone & iPhone deals for Prime Day 2020, together with all the best offers on Samsung Galaxy S20 devices, Pixel mobile phones, & iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Find the best deals using the links below.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best Google Pixel deals:

Best Apple iPhone deals:

More cell phone deals:

Searching for more deals on Apple iPhones & Android mobile phones? Click here to check out the entire selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

Prime Day 2020 offers are available for a limited period of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Prime Day celebrates and rewards Amazon Prime members with exclusive deals across a wide variety of items – from Amazon’s own smart home devices and tablets to the latest trends in fashion and homeware.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial and take advantage of all the best Prime Day deals.

Shoppers can find a large number of deals on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy cell phones, & Pixel smartphones during Prime Day. Apple’s iPhone 11 remains one of the most popular smartphones to date. The most recent iteration of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s cell phone lineup is available in three models: the regular iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the Pro Max. All three devices boast multi-camera setups that include an ultra-wide camera and offer improved low-light performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Pixel 4, on the other hand, are some of the top-selling cell phones for Android lovers. Just like the iPhone 11, the S20 is available in three models. Of the three S20 models, it’s the Galaxy S20+ that has received most of the accolades as one of Samsung’s best flagship smartphones, thanks to its quad-camera system and support for 8K video recording.

Meanwhile, Google’s Android-range of cell phones offers slightly more affordable options given its features. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL boast Night Sight for evening sky shots, Quick Gestures for hands-free operation, and Adaptive Battery for more efficient performance.

Previous to this year’s later start, Prime Day has typically taken place in July – the same month that the Jeff Bezos owned company was originally founded back in 1994.

Want some more deals on iPhone, Pixel & Samsung Galaxy smartphones? Click here to view the entire selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)