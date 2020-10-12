All The Best Prime Day Dyson, Roomba, Shark, Robot Vacuum Deals (2020): Top Early Vacuum Cleaner Savings Revealed by Deal Stripe
Save on a wide selection of vacuum cleaner & robot vacuum deals at the early Amazon Prime Day sale, featuring the best savings on brands like Shark, Roomba, Dyson, Bissell, & Dirt Devil
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day researchers at Deal Stripe have found the best early vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring savings on Roomba robot vacuums, Shark bagless vacuums, Dyson cordless vacuums, and more. View the full selection of deals using the links below.
Best Dyson vacuum deals:
- Save up to $100 on Dyson vacuums – click the link for the latest prices on Dyson cordless stick vacuums, lightweight & upright vacs
- Check out the full range of Dyson technology deals including vacuums, hair dryers, fans & purifiers on sale for Prime Day
- Save $100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon
- Save on the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $61 on the Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $56 on the Dyson V6 Cord-Free Stick Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $50 on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum at Amazon
Best Roomba & robot vacuum deals:
- Save up to $356 on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners – check the latest deals on all the top-rated Roomba models like the Roomba S9, i7, 960, e5 and brand new i3 and i3+
- Save up to $201 on the latest Roomba models like the i3, i7, S9, 960, 980 & more – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $356 on the Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum (used) at Amazon
- Save $201 on the Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $201 on the Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $101 on the Roomba S9 Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $81 on the Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save up to $116 on a wide selection of robot vacuums from top brands including Shark ION, Roborock, Neato, eufy, ILIFE, Roomba & Samsung POWERbot – at the Prime Day sale
- Save $109 on the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum & Mop at Amazon
- Save $144 on the GOOVI 2100Pa Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $110 on the Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum at Amazon
Best Shark vacuum deals:
- Save up to $100 on Shark vacuums – check the latest deals on Shark Navigator, Apex & Rocket cordless vacs, Shark ION robot vacuums & steam mops
- Save $100 on the Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Shark Rotator Cordless Bagless Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $80 on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $70 on the Shark ION Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL at Amazon
More vacuum deals:
- Save up to $356 on vacuum cleaners from top brands including Dyson, Shark, Roomba & more – at the Prime Day sale
- Save on a wide range of vacuums & vacuum cleaners – check the latest deals on top-rated cordless, corded, upright & bagless vacuums
- Save $70 on the Aucma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon
In need of some more deals on Dyson, Shark, Roomba, Bissell, & robot vacuums? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare all the live offers available now.
Amazon Prime Day offers only last for a short length of time. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
From Amazon devices to popular brands such as Apple, thousands of products go on sale during the two-day Amazon Prime Day shopping event.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of all the best Prime Day deals.
Shoppers looking to save on vacuum cleaners can take advantage of the considerable number of deals available on Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon offers a wide selection of vacuums and one of its most popular brands is Dyson. The Dyson V8, equipped with the Dyson digital motor V8, is able to run powerfully for 40 minutes. It’s easy to clean your house and car with it because it’s lightweight and can be turned into a handheld vacuum. The Dyson V8 Animal, on the other hand, is made specifically for households with pets. It’s able to clean up allergens such as dust and animal hair.
If you prefer robot vacuums over cordless stick vacuums, Roomba provides a variety of models. The Roomba 960, for example, is able to lift stubborn dirt, thanks to its power-lifting suction that provides 5 times more air power. As for the Roomba i7+, it’s equipped with an automatic dirt disposal feature and is able to clean up after itself. If you want more budget-friendly robot vacuums, Shark is a good brand to look into.
Among the best-selling products during Prime Day 2019 were from Amazon themselves, such as the Echo Dot smart speaker and Fire TV streaming media device.
Looking for more vacuum deals from brands like Shark, Roomba, Dyson, & Bissell? Click here to enjoy the full selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
