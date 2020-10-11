Prime Day Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Deals (2020): Early Deals On The Latest AirPods, Apple TV, MacBook Pro Reported by Spending Lab
Save on Apple deals at the early Prime Day sale, featuring offers on the latest Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch & Apple TV.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day sales researchers at Spending Lab are comparing all the best early Apple deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring discounts on the latest Apple Watch 6, iPad mini, iPhone 11, Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, AirPods Pro, & Apple TV. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Apple iPhone deals:
- Save up to 48% on unlocked Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on unlocked Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, SE, XS Max and many more models
- Save $330 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro at Amazon
- Save $200 on the Apple iPhone 11 at Amazon
- Save $194 on the Apple iPhone XR at Amazon
- Save $434 on the Apple iPhone XS at Amazon
- Save $109 on the Apple iPhone 8 Plus at Amazon
Best Apple iPad deals:
- Save on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini tablets – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $63 on the Apple iPad Mini at Amazon
- Save $50 on the Apple iPad Pro at Amazon
- Save $34 on the Apple iPad at Amazon
- Save $36 on the Apple iPad Air 2 (Renewed) at Amazon
- Check out the full range of Apple iPads on sale for Amazon Prime Day – check the latest deals on 8th Generation, 7th Gen & older iPad tablets (32GB, 64GB and 128GB)
Best Apple AirPods deals:
- Save up to 20% on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $30 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon
- Save $40 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon
- Check out the full range of AirPods wireless headphones deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE, Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches – at Amazon
- Save $30 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon
- Save $20 on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40MM) at Amazon – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (renewed model)
- Save on Apple Watches, bands, chargers & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on Apple Watches in 38mm, 42mm & more sizes
Best Apple MacBook & iMac deals:
- Save up to $300 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro & MacBook Air laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save on the New Apple MacBook Pro at Amazon
- Save $50 on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon
- Save $180 on the Apple iMac at Amazon
More Apple deals:
- Save on the latest Apple TV 4K & Apple TV streaming media players – save on 32GB & 64GB Apple TV 4th Gen media players
- Save up to $400 on Apple devices & gear at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the best deals on the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook & more
In need of some more deals on MacBook, iPad, Airpod, Apple Watch, iPhone, & Apple TV? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
Prime Day discounts last for a short amount of time.
Prime Day gives shoppers an exciting opportunity to take advantage of a huge number of deals across Amazon’s broad range of products.
Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial and gain full access to the entire Prime Day sale.
Prime Day is the best time to buy Apple products such as the new Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, AirPods & AirPods Pro, Apple TV, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro as there are a bunch of good offers and deals available.
Aside from purchasing your Apple products directly from an Apple store, a great alternative where you can even get better deals and options for older Apple products is buying them on Amazon. The retailer offers hundreds of deals on genuine Apple products from MacBooks to AirPods.
The latest iPhones like the iPhone SE, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 come in different colors and configurations on Amazon. If you prefer to save, you can get older iPhone models like the iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone 7 at affordable rates.
If you’re looking for a new Apple computer, Amazon has deals on the latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. You’ll also find good deals on iMac and Mac mini. For lighter schoolwork or freelance work, the iPad and iPad mini might be better options. For fitness enthusiasts, you can get ahold of the latest Apple Watch Series 6 or the Apple Watch SE and even pair them with the Apple AirPods Pros.
Amazon is holding this year’s Prime Day sale in the fall instead of the summer for the first time in its history.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events.
