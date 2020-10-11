Best Prime Day iPad, Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface & Fire Tablet Deals 2020: Early iPad Air, Mini, Pro & Tablet Savings Found by Retail Fuse

Find the latest early Android tablet & iPad deals for Prime Day, featuring sales on Fire HD tablets, Microsoft Surface Go & Pro, Galaxy Tab S Series, & the newest iPad, iPad Air, & iPad Pro

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day researchers at Retail Fuse are reviewing the latest early tablet & iPad deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including discounts on the iPad Pro, Air, and mini, Microsoft Surface tablet and laptop hybrids, Galaxy Tab, and Fire HD and HD Kids Edition tablets. Shop the latest deals on the list below.

Best Apple iPad deals:

Best Galaxy Tab deals:

Best Surface deals:

Best Fire Tablet deals:

More tablet deals:

Save up to 35% on a wide range of tablets – click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Android tablets & iPads at the Amazon Prime Day sale

– click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Android tablets & iPads at the Amazon Prime Day sale Check out the full range of tablets on sale for Amazon Prime Day – save on tablets for kids as well as high-powered tablets from Apple, Samsung and Microsoft

Interested in more iPad, Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface, and Fire HD tablet deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare the full range of active discounts at the moment.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 offers last for a limited period of time. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon Prime Day brings time-limited deals on thousands of items across all Amazon’s product categories including smart home devices, cookware, electronics, and more.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and enjoy the whole Prime Day sale.

Significant discounts on Fire HD tablets, Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface Pro, and iPad mini, Pro, and Air are usually available on Amazon Prime Day. The iPad, one of the most well-known and sought-after tablets in the market, comes in many variations. The iPad Air, which runs on the A14 Bionic chip, is capable of editing 4K videos. If you want even more power, the iPad Pro, equipped with the A12Z Bionic chip, is able to run faster than most entry-level laptops out there. As for the iPad Mini, it’s the most compact way to experience what the iPadOS and App Store have to offer.

For those looking for a more affordable alternative, the Fire Tablets are a good option. The Fire HD 8 is their most cost-effective tablet while the Fire HD 10, which runs on 2 gigabytes of RAM, is their fastest and most well-rounded model. The Galaxy Tab and the Microsoft Surface are other popular tablets available in the market.

More than 175 million items – including groceries, gadgets, and appliances – were purchased by Amazon Prime members during last year’s sale.

Want some more tablet & iPad deals? Click here to view the full selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)