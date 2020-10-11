9 Best Prime Day TV Deals 2020: Top Early Samsung, LG, Sony, & TCL 4K TV & Smart TV Savings Found by Retail Egg
The latest early TV deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring all the top 4K TV, Samsung TV, LG OLED television, and TCL TV offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest early TV deals for Prime Day, featuring Sony TVs, LG 4K TVs, TCL smart television, & Samsung TV discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best TV deals:
- Save up to 42% on TVs from top manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony & TCL – at the Prime Day sale
- Save up to $202 on Samsung TVs including Samsung 4K, QLED & smart TVs
- Save up to $403 on LG TVs & LG OLED TVs
- Save up to 42% on TCL TVs
- Save up to $402 on Sony TVs including Sony 4K TVs & Sony BRAVIA televisions – at the Prime Day sale
- Save 30% on the Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV at Amazon (Prime Exclusive Deal)
- Save $202 on the Samsung QLED Q80T Series 4K TV at Amazon
- Save $150 on the Samsung QLED Q60 Series 4K TV at Amazon
- Save $102 on the Samsung 65” QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon
- Save $403 on the LG 4K Smart OLED TV at Amazon
- Save $250 on the LG 75″ 4K Smart TV at Amazon
- Save 42% on the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV (with Roku TV) at Amazon
- Save $402 on the Sony 65-Inch 4K TV at Amazon
- Save 30% on the Sony 4K Ultra HD LED TV at Amazon – available in 55”, 65” & 75” display sizes with a 4K Processor X1, triluminos display & smart Android TV with Google Assistant
- Save up to $403 on a wide range of TVs at the Prime Day sale – click the link for all the latest deals on smart TVs, 4K TVs, OLED TVs & more
Searching for more deals on TVs and 4K projectors? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare the entire range of active deals available now.
Amazon Prime Day discounts only last for a short time period. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
From Amazon devices to popular brands such as Apple, thousands of products go on sale during the two-day Amazon Prime Day shopping event.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and access the entire Prime Day sale.
Prime Day gives shoppers an excellent opportunity to save on 4K and smart TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and Sony. As the primary form of home entertainment, TVs are worthy investments for any family. 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and Vizio provide the richest viewing experiences with high-resolution video, Dolby surround sound, and even AI upscaling for non-4K media sources.
Most high-end models are smart TVs with Alexa or Google Assistant voice control integration. Picture quality varies for every brand and model, so a Sony Bravia, an LG OLED TV, and a Samsung TV with Crystal Display will have different levels of brightness, contrast, white balance, and color gamut.
There is a host of other TV brands on Amazon as well. TCL TVs are popular for their built-in Roku streaming capabilities while Toshiba and Insignia are similarly well-known for their Fire TV Edition smart TVs. Those on a tighter budget can also browse TVs from Hisense, Vizio, and Sceptre. Alternatively, shoppers can consider TV projectors instead, which are flexible and portable while offering decent audio and video quality.
Amazon is holding this year’s Prime Day sale in the fall instead of the summer for the first time in its history.
Want some more 4K TV and smart TV deals? Click here to check out the entire range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)