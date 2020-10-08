Union Home Mortgage CEO Bill Cosgrove Named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year for its East Central Region

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage President & CEO Bill Cosgrove was awarded as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year for the East Central Region.

“As a company, we are so proud of what we’ve built here in Northeast Ohio and so it’s truly an honor to be recognized for those efforts,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “I share this award with our 1,400 Partners all-across the country. It’s through their tireless efforts and sacrifice, particularly in a year that challenged us in so many ways, that we continue to achieve success and deliver a world-class experience for our customers.”

He continued, “We’re proud of this award, especially in terms of what it means for us as a local employer,” said Cosgrove. “Union Home Mortgage was founded in Ohio. It has continued to grow and gain national notoriety here, and we are looking forward to our continued expansion and hiring right here in Strongsville.”

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year program seeks to celebrate unstoppable entrepreneurs whose unbounded ambitions deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. Nominees were evaluated across a variety of criteria including entrepreneurial leadership, talent management, degree of difficulty, financial performance, societal impact and building a values-based company, and originality, innovation, and future plans.

National award winners will be announced in November at an event hosted by NBC late night star Seth Myers. The East Central region comprises portions of Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Previous Entrepreneur of the Year award winners include Jodi Berg of Vitamix, Dean and Scott Mueller of Dealer Tire, and Bill and Taylor Samuels of Maker’s Mark Distillery.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $7 billion in responsible lending per year.

Contacts

Kaila Taton



440-863-3212

ktaton@unionhomemortgage.com