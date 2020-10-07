Honeywell Contracts Phunware for Mobile Integrated Smart Workplace Solution

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has completed two contracts with Honeywell (NYSE: HON) for developing a mobile integrated Smart Workplace solution that interoperates with Honeywell Forge and HID Mobile Access.

Founded in 1906, Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services, control technologies for buildings and industry and performance materials globally. Honeywell Forge is a cloud-based software solution that leverages more than 100 years of expertise in asset and process control technology to improve the way companies collect, analyze and act on data from their operations. Honeywell Forge converts data from equipment, processes and people into intuitive, actionable insights to help customers optimize the efficiency, effectiveness and safety of their business.

“We are extremely proud to have partnered with Honeywell as its leadership team fast-tracked its digital transformation initiatives during the pandemic in order to provide safer, tech-enabled returns to work,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “By integrating the features and capabilities of our patented Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, industry-leading companies like Honeywell can significantly reduce their commercialization timelines and get to market much sooner with proven global solutions already at scale.”

Phunware’s Smart Workplace offerings support return to work initiatives for enterprise customers that are focused on bringing employees, contractors and guests back to their corporate facilities and offices with comprehensive, native mobile application portfolios on Apple iOS and Google Android. Phunware-integrated solutions on mobile are optimized on MaaS to provide support for contactless digital access, employee directories, single sign-ons, check-in instructions, Healthy Spaces safety prescreening, contact tracing, feedback, surveys, company information and news, company resources, geofence entry / exit alerts and notifications, broadcast / scheduled alerts and notifications, emergency response services, business intelligence, analytics and more.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates safer returns to work with Healthy Spaces and click here to learn more about the Company’s comprehensive Smart Workplace products and solutions on MaaS for global enterprises and organizations.

