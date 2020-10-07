Alegeus Launches New Podcast: Creating Healthier Futures with Alegeus

The monthly podcast will tap into research and expert insights to better understand trends and complexities within the healthcare consumerism industry

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alegeus, the market leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH) solutions, today launched a monthly podcast series titled Creating Healthier Futures with Alegeus. Hosted by Brian Colburn, SVP of corporate strategy at Alegeus, and Anna Lyons, director of HR at Alegeus, the podcast will feature data-rich discussions among experts about the healthcare consumerism industry.

“The health benefits space has had a year unlike any other,” said Steven Auerbach, Alegeus CEO. “The Creating Healthier Futures podcast not only addresses the new challenges we face, but also furthers our enduring mission as a company: to help people navigate the U.S. healthcare system by guiding them to the right coverage, care and savings strategies.”

The first episode, titled Health Benefits and Spending in a COVID World, features CDH experts Josh Collins, president of NueSynergy, and Marie Aloisi, SVP of commercial payments at Mastercard. The episode, which is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more, discusses trends in consumer medical spending, what an industry recovery could look like as the pandemic continues, and how emerging technology can improve the consumer experience.

Future episodes will leverage data and research from Alegeus and other trusted industry sources, as well as insights from subject matter experts, to discuss a range of topics that go well beyond health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and other benefit accounts, including:

How benefit offerings are evolving

The role of technology in healthcare consumerism

Strategies to help administrators, employers and consumers save more money on healthcare

“The past year has changed the arc of healthcare consumerism in profound ways – from the way benefits look to the tools consumers use to engage with their health and wealth,” Colburn said. “There’s never been a better time to come together and discuss what’s working, what isn’t and where we go from here. I’m excited to be on this journey with Anna and all our guests, and we can’t wait to spark some thoughtful conversation and ideas.”

To subscribe to the Creating Healthier Futures with Alegeus podcast and listen to the first episode, visit Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn Radio and Stitcher. For more information, visit Alegeus.com/podcast.

About Alegeus

Alegeus is the market leader in consumer-directed healthcare solutions, offering an industry-leading benefits platform, benefit debit card and mobile app that are transforming the way people navigate the U.S. healthcare system. Our next-generation technology simplifies the administration of healthcare benefit accounts (including FSAs, HSAs, HRAs, wellness incentive, dependent care and commuter accounts), and uses data-driven insights to guide consumers to the best coverage, care and savings strategies. More than 350 Alegeus clients – including health insurance plans and third-party administrators – leverage our deep expertise and proven technology to administer benefit accounts for more than 30 million members and to process more than $9.1 billion in consumer healthcare payments annually. As the healthcare and benefit markets continue to evolve, Alegeus delivers solutions that enable clients to evolve their service offerings, operate their businesses more efficiently, and lead consumers to better health and financial decisions. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA with operations in Orlando, FL and Milwaukee, WI.

