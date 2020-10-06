World of Hyatt Continues to Lead With Care by Providing Members Increased Flexibility and Rewarding Offers

Loyalty members have more time to enjoy valuable benefits

World of Hyatt launches its most rewarding global promotion with Bonus Journeys

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the travel industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, World of Hyatt remains committed to advancing care by extending several benefits for all members globally, giving them increased flexibility and peace of mind during this challenging time. Further, with the return of the Bonus Journeys global promotion, members have the most rewarding opportunity yet to accelerate point earnings and boost tier status when they start traveling again.

“We are actively listening to member feedback and understand their need to have peace of mind when booking travel, and because of this, our adjusted policies and generous promotions ensure members can continue to enjoy a rewarding experience with us,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “We’re providing members with increased flexibility and even more time to enjoy well-earned rewards. Plus, members can now benefit from our most rewarding global promotion.”

Extending World of Hyatt loyalty benefits

Earlier this year, Hyatt led the way by providing a flexible cancellation policy for guests, as well as extended elite-tier status and other loyalty benefits for all World of Hyatt members. To give members one less thing to worry about during this challenging time, World of Hyatt will further extend the following benefits for all members globally:

More time to use points: World of Hyatt is suspending the forfeiture of points through June 30, 2021. As a reminder, the general policy is that points do not expire, but they will be forfeited if a member’s account is inactive for 24 months.

World of Hyatt is suspending the forfeiture of points through June 30, 2021. As a reminder, the general policy is that points do not expire, but they will be forfeited if a member’s account is inactive for 24 months. More time to use earned awards: Awards with 2020 Expiration: All unused Free Night, Suite Upgrade and Club Lounge Access awards with expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 will be extended to December 31, 2021. Awards with 2021 Expiration: All unused Suite Upgrade and Club Lounge Access awards with February 28, 2021 expiration dates will be extended to December 31, 2021. In addition, all unused Free Night awards that were earned in 2020 with 2021 expiration dates will be extended to December 31, 2021.



Providing increased flexibility with award chart updates

To provide members advance notice to plan ahead and get the most out of their points for free nights, World of Hyatt is making the following updates to its award chart:

Off-peak and Peak point redemption ­further postponed: World of Hyatt is further postponing the introduction of Off-peak and Peak point redemption (originally planned for March 22, 2020) until July 2021. This means that free-night redemptions will continue to be at standard rates through June 2021.

World of Hyatt is further postponing the introduction of Off-peak and Peak point redemption (originally planned for March 22, 2020) until July 2021. This means that free-night redemptions will continue to be at standard rates through June 2021. Annual hotel award chart changes announced: With only a few exceptions, World of Hyatt is suspending its 2021 hotel category award chart changes that typically occur each March. This means that most hotels will remain in their current categories and be redeemable for the same number of points in 2021 as they were in 2020, with a few current exceptions including: 12 hotels will be shifting to a lower award category effective October 29, 2020. This means members will soon be able to enjoy free night awards for less points at Hyatt hotels including Grand Hyatt Vail (from category 7 to 6), Stonebridge Inn, A Destination Hotel (from category 5 to 4), The Lodge at Spruce Peak, A Destination Hotel (from 8 to 7), and Park New York (from category 6 to 5), and more. Four hotels will be shifting to a higher award category effective mid-March 2021 , requiring more points to redeem for a free night award. You can view the list of current hotels shifting award categories here.

With only a few exceptions, World of Hyatt is suspending its 2021 hotel category award chart changes that typically occur each March. This means that most hotels will remain in their current categories and be redeemable for the same number of points in 2021 as they were in 2020, with a few current exceptions including:

Most Rewarding Bonus Journeys Global Promotion – Registration Now Live

World of Hyatt members can register to earn thousands of Bonus Points and get a head start on earning tier status and Milestone Rewards for the following year. From October 1, 2020 through January 4, 2021, across 1,000+ locations worldwide:

World of Hyatt and Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can earn Quadruple Points (in lieu of triple points) on eligible spend for stays at 350+ participating resort locations. View the list of participating Hyatt, SLH and MGM resort locations here.

For every Tier-Qualifying Night on stays completed during the Promotion Period, members will earn one Tier-Qualifying Night credit toward elite status the year in which they earn it, and one bonus Tier-Qualifying Night credit toward elite status in 2021.

To register and for full promotion details including terms and conditions, please visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.

More rewarding offers for when members feel ready to travel

On top of earning points and boosting tier status with the most rewarding Bonus Journeys to date, members also have the opportunity to take advantage of other exclusive and valuable offers, intended to appeal to a variety of travelers and stay occasions.

Work from Hyatt Package – At more than 50 participating hotels and resorts in the U.S., Mexico and Caribbean, this package transforms a work-from-home routine into a memorable working vacation.

– At more than 50 participating hotels and resorts in the U.S., Mexico and Caribbean, this package transforms a work-from-home routine into a memorable working vacation. New Hotel 500 Bonus Point Offer – Members can explore new places and reward their spirit of adventure by earning 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at new Hyatt hotels around the world.

– Members can explore new places and reward their spirit of adventure by earning 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at new Hyatt hotels around the world. Free Nights on Sale – World of Hyatt members can receive 15% of their redeemed points back as Bonus Points, plus free parking, when they redeem points for free night stays, now through January 4, 2021. World of Hyatt and Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can receive an additional 10% of their redeemed points back as Bonus Points. Members and Cardmembers have more time to register for the exclusive offer by December 1, 2020. Members can register here; Cardmembers can register here.

– World of Hyatt members can receive 15% of their redeemed points back as Bonus Points, plus free parking, when they redeem points for free night stays, now through January 4, 2021. World of Hyatt and Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can receive an additional 10% of their redeemed points back as Bonus Points. Dine Local, Earn Triple Points – World of Hyatt members can continue treating themselves when dining close to home by earning triple points on eligible spend for dine-in, takeout or delivery (when not staying the night) at participating outlets at Hyatt hotels and resorts, now extended through January 4, 2020.

Visit worldofhyatt.com for more information and full details and terms conditions for each of these promotions.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt announced a multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment to further enhance its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: www.hyatt.com/info/global-care-and-cleanliness-commitment.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brands on a global scale. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 22 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform, offerings through Hyatt’s wellbeing brands Exhale and Miraval; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Offer Terms:

Triple Points Bonus: You must be a member of World of Hyatt and register for the promotion between October 1, 2020 and November 30, 2020 to participate. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com, and to register for the promotion, visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys. All eligible stays under this promotion must be completed October 1 through January 4, 2021 (“Promotion Period”). Beginning on your first eligible stay after registration, you will receive Triple Points on eligible spend for stays at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide and participating M life Rewards destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (“SLH”) properties, and Lindblad expeditions. Maximum 150,000 Bonus Points may be earned for the Triple Points Bonus during Promotion Period.

Hyatt and World of Hyatt Credit Card Bonus: Beginning on your first eligible stay completed after registration and during the Promotion Period, you will receive Quadruple Points on eligible spend for stays at participating Hyatt resort locations (instead of Triple Points). For a list of participating Hyatt resort properties, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/promo/hyatt-resorts. An additional maximum 75,000 Bonus Points (for a total of 225,000 Bonus Points) may be earned for the Hyatt and World of Hyatt Credit Card Bonus during the promotion period for eligible spend at participating resorts.

Bonus Nights: Tier-Qualifying Nights on stays completed during the Promotion Period will also count as bonus Tier-Qualifying Night credits for 2021. Bonus Tier-Qualifying Night credits do not qualify for fast-track, quick qualify, or other elite tier qualification offers. The bonus nights will be posted to accounts after the promotion ends. For the purpose of this promotion, an “Eligible Night” is defined as any night where a member is paying an Eligible Rate or redeems a free night award for at least one night of their stay.

All points awarded under this promotion are Bonus Points. For the purpose of this promotion, an “Eligible Stay” is defined as any night where a member is paying an Eligible Rate or redeems a free night award for at least one night of their stay. Only the room occupied by the Member will count toward this promotion. You must provide your World of Hyatt membership number at the time of check-in for each stay. Please allow two to three weeks after your qualifying stay for Bonus Points to be posted to your World of Hyatt account. Promotion not valid with other offers, promotions or discounts and is non-transferable. Consecutive nights at the same hotel are considered one stay even if guest checks out and back in. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this promotion with a suitable substitute promotion of equal value (if legally required) at any time due to actual circumstances. This promotion is subject to the terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program available at worldofhyatt.com/terms. Hyatt®, World of Hyatt®, and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. © 2020 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus points will post directly to your World of Hyatt account and will not appear on your credit card statement.

