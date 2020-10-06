Transposit to Present on Human-in-the-Loop Automation at DevOps Enterprise Summit

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transposit, the data-driven DevOps automation company, today announced that founder and CTO Tina Huang will be presenting on accelerating incident resolution with human-in-the-loop automation at this year’s DevOps Enterprise Summit. The event will be held virtually from October 13 – 15. The DevOps Enterprise Summit will bring together technology and business leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps.

Presentation: Speeding to Resolution with Human-in-the-Loop Automation

What: Operational expertise and the human intuition necessary to troubleshoot an incident are hard to train and currently live as institutional knowledge within a small subset of most organizations. Huang will present on how to use a data-driven approach with human-in-the-loop automation to democratize the skill set and knowledge necessary for modern-day operations across a broader range of people. This session will explain how this approach enables site reliability engineers (SREs) to be more effective and empower more people to take on that reliability role.

Who: Tina Huang is the founder and CTO of Transposit, the automation platform for the modern stack that unifies operations and incident management at scale. She believes in taking a human-centric approach to solving complex engineering problems and encourages engineers to practice end-to-end ownership while breaking down the silos in engineering organizations. Prior to Transposit, Tina began her career at Apple designing and building APIs for Apple’s application framework. As an early Google engineer, she worked on Google’s Blogger team and played an instrumental role in re-architecting the Google News frontend. At Twitter, she architected, built, scaled, and operated the social media company’s notification platform. Tina received her electrical engineering and computer sciences degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She studied humanities at the University of Chicago, framing her viewpoint on human-technology interaction.

When: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 2:45pm–3:15pm PDT via Zoom

Where: To register for the event, visit https://events.itrevolution.com/virtual/.

