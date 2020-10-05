Strategy Analytics: COVID-19 Drives Strong Growth in the Tablet Apps Processor Market in Q2 2020

Apple Registers Strong Growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global tablet apps processor market grew 26 percent in revenue terms to $556 million in Q2 2020, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) service report.





Strategy Analytics’ research report “Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q2 2020: Shipments Climb 15 Percent” estimates that Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet applications processor (AP) revenue share slots in Q2 2020. Apple led the tablet AP market with 43 percent revenue share in Q2 2020, followed by Intel with 18 percent and Qualcomm with 15 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, commented, “As Strategy Analytics predicted earlier, the tablet AP market saw strong shipment growth in Q2 2020, driven by COVID-led remote learning and working trends. Apple saw strong shipment growth and registered 29 percent shipment growth in 1H 2020. We forecast continued growth for tablet AP vendors in 2H 2020. After a multi-year decline, the tablet AP market is set to register annual shipment growth in 2020, driven by the pandemic.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice, added, “Strategy Analytics estimates that cellular-integrated tablet AP shipments saw strong growth and accounted for 36 percent of total tablet AP shipments in Q2 2020, up from 31 percent a year ago quarter. The integrated AP trend is driven by Qualcomm, MediaTek, HiSilicon and Samsung LSI. We expect continued shipment growth for integrated AP vendors in 2H 2020.”

