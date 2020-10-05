CLEAR Adds LabCorp COVID-19 Test Results to “Health Pass” Mobile App

Eases the Ability to Safely Travel, Enter Workplaces, and Attend Public Events

NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CLEAR, the secure identity company, and LabCorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, today announced a partnership to enable users of CLEAR’s Health Pass mobile app to securely link their LabCorp test results using their LabCorp Patient™ account. The partnership brings together LabCorp’s advanced testing capabilities, including its COVID-19 tests, with CLEAR’s safe and secure Health Pass technology.





Health Pass securely connects a person’s digital identity with their COVID-19-related information to help ease access into public spaces and restore peace of mind. To leverage the new combined offering, eligible Health Pass users must first provide consent, then log in to their LabCorp Patient account through the CLEAR app to link their accounts. In communicating an individual’s health status, Health Pass only displays a comprehensive red or green signal to employers and venue operators — never sharing or providing access to a user’s private health details.

Health Pass is already being used across multiple industries, including the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, and allows users to easily share their COVID-19-related health information. The app links a user with real-time health surveys, temperature checks through integrated CLEAR hardware, and will now provide users the ability to access test results performed by LabCorp. LabCorp has performed over 15 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests which are available to individuals through healthcare providers, pharmacies, employer programs and to patients directly through Pixel by LabCorpTM.

“We are enabling people to securely share their LabCorp health information in convenient ways so they can return to work, travel, and enter public venues safely and with confidence,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of LabCorp. “We are excited to combine science and technology in ways that can improve how people live and work.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with LabCorp to help our partners create safer environments for their employees and communities,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “Health Pass is helping thousands of people return to their jobs and routines, and now this partnership will advance users’ safety by creating a discreet, secure way to share their test results when they enter public settings and workplaces.”

How It Works: Health Pass and LabCorp Make it Easy to Create Safer Environments

Enroll, verify and you are good to go.

Enroll: Download the CLEAR app from Google Play or the Apple App Store and enroll in Health Pass for free by creating a CLEAR account and verifying your identity. Connect to Tests: Link your CLEAR and LabCorp Patient accounts to securely and privately include your latest COVID-19 results as part of your Health Pass. Verify Identity: Before you enter a building or venue that is using Health Pass to securely screen visitors before entry, open the CLEAR app and snap a selfie to prove you are you. On-Site Touchless Access: Approach a CLEAR pod where you can use your face or a QR code to share your verified status and check your temperature to gain touchless access. The employer or venue only receives confirmation that you have satisfied their requirements for access with the equivalent of a red light or green light signal and never has access to your private health details.

About Clear

CLEAR is a leader in biometric identity and access, with more than 5 million users and 50+ locations across the United States. CLEAR already links identity with different information sets, including: credit cards, tickets to the game, reservations, frequent flyer numbers, flight manifests, health care identification, driver’s licenses and passports. CLEAR’s data security framework meets the highest standards for performance and for protecting sensitive information — FISMA High- and SAFETY Act-certified by the Department of Homeland Security. CLEAR never sells an individual’s information. To learn more, visit www.clearme.com.

About LabCorp

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostics solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenue of more than $11.5 billion in 2019. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.LabCorp.com, and to learn more about LabCorp’s drug development business, Covance, visit www.Covance.com.

LabCorp Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to clinical laboratory testing, the potential benefits of COVID-19 testing, our responses to and the expected future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the opportunities for future growth. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including without limitation, whether our response to the COVID-19 pandemic will prove effective, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial condition, as well as on general economic, business, and market conditions, competitive actions and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace, changes in government regulations, including healthcare reform, customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies, other adverse actions of governmental and third-party payers, the Company’s satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements, patient safety issues, changes in testing guidelines or recommendations, federal, state, and local governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, adverse results in material litigation matters, failure to maintain or develop customer relationships, our ability to develop or acquire new products and adapt to technological changes, failure in information technology, systems or data security, and employee relations. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the Company’s ability to implement the Company’s business strategy and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading RISK FACTORS, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC.

