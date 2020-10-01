SingleCare Recognizes the Nation’s Top Pharmacists, Pharmacy Techs and Pharmacies With Annual “Best of the Best” Pharmacy Awards

Prescription Savings Service Honors 15 Winners that Have Gone Above and Beyond in Supporting their Communities During the COVID-19 Pandemic

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SingleCare®, the free prescription savings service, today announced the winners of its second annual “Best of the Best” Pharmacy Awards. The awards honor exceptional pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacies in communities across the U.S., recognizing excellence in service, education, and savings.

This year, it’s particularly meaningful to honor these heroes of healthcare, who have served an essential need for millions of people across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Common attributes of winners include providing patients with friendly and caring service, and helpful insights about prescription options and how they can save money on their medications.

“ We’re proud to shine a spotlight on these remarkable pharmacists and pharmacy technicians who consistently go above and beyond to serve our SingleCare customers,” said Rick Bates, founder and CEO of SingleCare. “ Despite the challenges of the pandemic, these winners have remained committed on the front lines to help people in their communities access the medications they need to stay healthy.”

Award winners were determined based on an evaluation by SingleCare’s editorial board, including past Best of the Best pharmacy winners. Thousands of nominations were received for the 2020 awards and in total, 15 award winners were recognized, with 5 receiving honorable mentions.

2020 Best of the Best Award Winners:

Best Pharmacist — Palmira Khalil, CVS, Goose Creek, S.C.

Best Pharmacy Technician — Hector Torres, Walgreens, Plant City, Fla.

Best Pharmacy — Walgreens, 11930 Standiford Plaza Drive, Louisville, Ky.

COVID Cares Pharmacist — Sammy Yafai, CVS, Auburndale, N.Y.

Best Pharmacy Mentor — Meredith Mead, CVS, Exeter, Pa.

Best Pharmacy Duo — Jesse Pena and Joseph Pena, H-E-B, San Antonio, Texas

Most Creative Pharmacist — Alaine Knecht, CVS, Baton Rouge, La.

Exceptional Service — Becky Walsh, Walmart, Hazlehurst, Ga.

Best Pharmacy Technician for Service — Sabine Sell, Kroger, Columbia, S.C.

Best Pharmacy for Service — Walgreens, 826 N. Main St., Shelbyville, Tenn.

Lifetime Achievement — Elisa Avila, H-E-B, Corpus Christi, Texas

Best Up-and-Coming Pharmacist — Cosmacelenia Hernandez, Walgreens, San Antonio, Texas

Most Empathetic Pharmacy Technician — Katherine Romer, Kroger, Covington, Ga.

Best Pharmacy for Education — Walgreens, 1798 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va.

Most Influential Pharmacist — Lisa King, Scottsdale, Ariz.

How SingleCare Works

SingleCare provides consumers with free and easy access to consistently low prices on prescription medications at pharmacies nationwide via its app and discount cards available on singlecare.com. Through direct contracts with the nation’s largest pharmacies, including CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens, SingleCare is able to save customers up to 80% on their medications. Most people don’t realize they can shop for better prices on their medications and save a significant amount of money. SingleCare can even be cheaper than a copay, so whether or not you have insurance, it’s always worth checking.

About SingleCare

SingleCare® is a free prescription savings service that provides consistently low prices to improve access and adherence to medication. It handles hundreds of thousands of prescriptions per day and is helping millions of people across the U.S. save a significant amount of money on their prescriptions. Through a combination of innovative technology and direct contracts with pharmacies, SingleCare allows consumers to access prescription savings at pharmacies near them via the mobile app or discount cards available on SingleCare.com. SingleCare partners with the country’s leading pharmacy companies including CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens, covering 35,000 pharmacies nationwide. SingleCare is headquartered in Boston with offices in New York City, greater Philadelphia and West Palm Beach, Fla. For more information, visit singlecare.com or download SingleCare on iOS or Android.

Contacts

Abigail Jaffe



Rxsense@moxiegrouppr.com

Moxie Communications Group