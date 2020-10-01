Cinedigm Signs Digital Content Deal with Kanopy, Premium, Free-to-the-User Streaming Platform Available Through Partnered Universities and Libraries

Deal Supports Cinedigm’s Efforts to Expand Content Offerings on New Growth Platforms, Enhancing Kanopy’s Expansive Catalog of Diverse and Award-Winning Films

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today a digital content partnership with Kanopy, a premium, free-to-the-user streaming platform available through partnered universities and libraries. Available to Kanopy users nationwide starting October 1, the content agreement offers 24 of Cinedigm’s esteemed films from genres spanning across documentaries to comedies and horror.

“Kanopy offers consumers physically or virtually visiting educational institutions and libraries with direct access to a catalog of titles that entertain, enrich and engage audiences,” said Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice President, Cinedigm Entertainment Group. “Cinedigm is thrilled to partner with Kanopy to increase accessibility of our films to library members.”

A partnership that will contribute to Kanopy’s existing collection of world-renowned and award-winning titles, Cinedigm offerings include:

A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story – An award-winning documentary following Lizzie’s triumphant journey to the other side of bullying, encouraging a more positive online environment.

– An award-winning documentary following Lizzie’s triumphant journey to the other side of bullying, encouraging a more positive online environment. Life – Starring Robert Pattinson ( Tenet ) as the iconic James Dean, the biopic trails a LIFE Magazine photographer as he documents a pivotal moment in Dean’s life, making history.

– Starring Robert Pattinson ( ) as the iconic James Dean, the biopic trails a photographer as he documents a pivotal moment in Dean’s life, making history. New York, I Love You – Featuring an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper ( A Star is Born ), Shia LaBeouf ( Honey Boy ), Natalie Portman ( Black Swan ) and more, the film follows 11 love stories set in one of the most loved and hated cities of the world.

– Featuring an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper ( ), Shia LaBeouf ( ), Natalie Portman ( ) and more, the film follows 11 love stories set in one of the most loved and hated cities of the world. The Falling – In time for Halloween, Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) stars in this horror-thriller set in a strict 1969 English girls’ school after a tragedy occurs and a mysterious fainting epidemic breaks out.

– In time for Halloween, Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) stars in this horror-thriller set in a strict 1969 English girls’ school after a tragedy occurs and a mysterious fainting epidemic breaks out. The Look of Silence – The Academy Award®-nominated documentary features a family that survived the Indonesian genocide as they confront the men who killed their brother.

“Kanopy presents its patrons and students with the best in cinema, including diverse, powerful and enriching films from around the globe,” said Jason Tyrrell, VP of Content at Kanopy. “Our partnership with Cinedigm further strengthens our offering, bringing their exceptional selection of high-quality films onto the platform.”

The following Cinedigm collection will be made available to Kanopy users starting in October:

Kanopy users can visit Kanopy.com to receive access to Cinedigm’s full collection of films.

ABOUT KANOPY

Kanopy is a premium, free-to-the-user entertainment streaming platform available through universities and libraries. Through partnerships with iconic film companies such as A24, Criterion Collection, Paramount, PBS and Kino Lorber, amongst others, Kanopy’s critically-acclaimed catalog provides thousands of the world’s finest documentaries, award-winning titles, must-see classics, world cinema, contemporary favorites and kids programming to public library members, and students and professors at participating institutions, funded through state-aided supplementary programs and tuition. The Kanopy app is available on all major streaming devices, including Apple TV, iOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and Roku. For more information, please visit www.kanopy.com.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies.

For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

