Zazzle Ushers in New Era for Gig Economy with Zazzle LIVE: On-demand Design Services Powered by Professional Designers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Born from a desire to drive connection, foster creativity and fuel entrepreneurship, Zazzle, the world’s leading people-powered design platform, is excited to introduce Zazzle LIVE, an on-demand design platform that connects Zazzle users with expert, independent designers via video and chat to make their ideas come to life. For a flat fee, consumers get access to an independent LIVE Designer who will work in real-time to craft the perfect design on-demand – much like using rideshare or food delivery apps – whether it’s a social media graphic, holiday card or personalized baby gift. Zazzle LIVE is the expansion of collaborative design technologies that the company has developed in the past year including Zazzle Create. Zazzle LIVE is available on desktop at zazzle.com/LIVE and on mobile through the Zazzle app on iOS and Android.





“From years of consistent research, when prompting any general audience, 9 out of 10 people say they aren’t creative. . . and we disagree!” said Zazzle Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Jeff Beaver. “At Zazzle, we believe everybody is inherently creative but traditional design tools are too complicated. Finally, now with Zazzle LIVE, anybody – anywhere – can bring their creative ideas to life with the tap of a button. Akin to the simplicity of a ride sharing app like Lyft, our algorithm instantly connects you to a service provider – in this case a professional designer – who will create any imaginable design with you in real-time. And on the flip side, Zazzle LIVE opens up a powerful additional income stream for designers globally.”

Using the Zazzle Design Tool or Adobe Photoshop, the LIVE Designer’s edits are streamed into Zazzle’s interface where users can collaborate with the Designer using chat and/or video, a first for the design world. Designers create the design in real-time while consumers provide feedback, and simultaneously Zazzle’s RealView™ technology provides customers with photo-realistic, 3D renderings of their designs, so users can get a full-sense of how their design will look on a physical product such as a puzzle set, face mask, or any of Zazzle’s thousands of customizable products.

With Zazzle LIVE, creating your perfect design is at your fingertips. Just visit zazzle.com/LIVE or open the Zazzle app, enter what you want to design and an expert designer will help you create it easily and affordably in three steps:

1. Get Matched: Submit the request for what you want created. Zazzle’s proprietary technology matches the customer with a LIVE Designer that best fits the project, whether it’s a LinkedIn background, photo fix, business card or wedding save-the-date.

2. Connect & Start Creating: Browse through millions of images on Zazzle to inspire their design, or upload their own. The LIVE Designer and the Zazzle user can collaborate on the creative vision in real-time, the user can provide feedback and watch the content come to life before their eyes.

3. Make it Real: Once the design is final, the Zazzle user can download the file, post it to social media, or work with the LIVE Designer to order it on one of Zazzle’s 1000+ products.

Zazzle LIVE was beta tested earlier this year, resulting in exponential demand driving continued development of the service including the newly added audiovisual capabilities. The company is anticipating that growth and usage will continue to skyrocket during the coming holiday season as families look to express their creativity for gifting and season’s greetings during an atypical holiday season.

Rates start as low as $5.99 for a project on Zazzle LIVE. On average, sessions take anywhere from 15-20 minutes, but Zazzle users can take as long as needed to get their design just right. Zazzle LIVE Designers are available Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT and will be expanding these hours as demand increases for the holiday season. Designers interested in joining the Zazzle LIVE platform can apply here. For more information visit www.zazzle.com/LIVE.

About Zazzle

Zazzle is the world’s leading people-powered design platform. Our proprietary technology connects consumers, designers, manufacturers and major brands, such as Disney and Marvel, to design, customize and make anything imaginable. Zazzle’s rapidly expanding product base of over 1000+ different product and design categories includes everything from apparel and accessories, invitations, art, home goods, office supplies, electronics, and custom gifts. Zazzle provides tools to design digital and physical products, coupled with content and images for inspiration. Upon creation, products and designs are instantly and accurately visualized on the site and offered in the Zazzle marketplace. When ordered, products are made on-demand, typically within 24 hours. To achieve all of this, we’ve built never-before-seen hardware and manufacturing systems along with patented, cutting edge software and tools. Started in 2005 and based in Redwood City, Calif. with locations in Ireland, Nevada, and Texas, Zazzle has grown from a Silicon Valley startup to a global brand with multiple international domains and a worldwide ecosystem of makers and designers. For the latest, visit www.zazzle.com/about.

