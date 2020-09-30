The Knot Pledges to Support Crucial Forest Restoration With Every Order of The Knot Invitations

For Every Order of The Knot Invitations Placed, The Knot will Plant a Tree in Partnership with American Forests, Enabling Couples to Give Back to the Communities Impacted by Wildfires

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an effort to support the restoration of crucial forests destroyed in wildfires, The Knot—a leading wedding planning and registry resource—today announced the Plus One campaign within the recently launched The Knot Invitations marketplace. Working together with American Forests, the leader in creating healthy and resilient forests across the country, The Knot pledges to plant a tree in an area of crucial need with every purchase order of The Knot Invitations. Using sustainably forested paper, The Knot Invitations allows couples to customize beautifully designed save-the-dates, invitations, menus, thank-you cards and much more.

“With more than 4 million acres of land burned this year on the West Coast alone, we wanted to find a way to help repair the destruction of these devastating wildfires and others across the US,” said Dhanusha Sivajee, Chief Marketing Officer of The Knot Worldwide. “Our Plus One invitations campaign aims to support the forest restoration process, while providing the increasing number of couples who want to give back through their weddings the opportunity to help impacted communities.”

For nearly 145 years, American Forests has been a leader in creating healthy and resilient forests that deliver essential benefits for climate, people, water and wildlife. The organization works tirelessly in its efforts to grow forests, planting more than 50 million trees since 1990 in all 50 states and nearly 50 countries. In working together with American Forests, The Knot Invitations’ Plus One campaign will contribute to its overarching goal of planting 100 million trees across the US by 2030.

More About The Knot Invitations

The Knot Invitations offers couples a one-stop shop for hundreds of affordable customizable invitations and stationery designs to find the perfect paper for their unique wedding style. Features of The Knot Invitations include:

Hundreds of Design and Stationery Options : Couples can easily browse an array of designs and filter options by color, style, season, photo inclusion and stationery category. The Knot Invitations also offers complete suites with coordinating paper for every wedding milestone and event—engagement parties, wedding showers, rehearsal dinners and more—and an assortment of matching designs across save-the-dates, change-the-dates, invitations, programs, menus, table numbers and more.

: Couples can easily browse an array of designs and filter options by color, style, season, photo inclusion and stationery category. The Knot Invitations also offers complete suites with coordinating paper for every wedding milestone and event—engagement parties, wedding showers, rehearsal dinners and more—and an assortment of matching designs across save-the-dates, change-the-dates, invitations, programs, menus, table numbers and more. Customization Tool for Unique Design : The customization tool allows couples to edit colors to match their wedding theme and palette, move or add stationery text, change fonts, add photos, and even adjust the layout to create a one-of-a-kind paper product. Couples can review and save their design to continue customizing at any time and can chat with The Knot Invitations’ expert support team to get etiquette advice, design help and general assistance—at no extra cost.

: The customization tool allows couples to edit colors to match their wedding theme and palette, move or add stationery text, change fonts, add photos, and even adjust the layout to create a one-of-a-kind paper product. Couples can review and save their design to continue customizing at any time and can chat with The Knot Invitations’ expert support team to get etiquette advice, design help and general assistance—at no extra cost. Free Matching Wedding Website : To stay on-theme throughout every touchpoint of guest communication, couples can also create a free matching wedding website on The Knot to keep guests updated on their wedding details every step of the way.

: To stay on-theme throughout every touchpoint of guest communication, couples can also create a free matching wedding website on The Knot to keep guests updated on their wedding details every step of the way. Free Design Samples : Free samples of any design are also available for couples who would like to see and feel the FSC®-certified paper quality and design of their wedding invitation or save-the-date in person.

: Free samples of any design are also available for couples who would like to see and feel the FSC®-certified paper quality and design of their wedding invitation or save-the-date in person. Assistance and Support From Experienced Designers : After choosing their customized design, couples can request assistance from an experienced team of designers by leaving design notes with their order. They can also opt to have guests’ addresses printed directly on the envelopes.

: After choosing their customized design, couples can request assistance from an experienced team of designers by leaving design notes with their order. They can also opt to have guests’ addresses printed directly on the envelopes. Free Reprints for Postponed Celebrations: In a time where wedding dates may change for a number of reasons, The Knot is helping couples by offering a free reprint in case they need to adjust. Couples can order with confidence and get a free reprint if needed on stationery purchases through the end of the year.

As couples browse through hundreds of affordable customizable invitations and stationery designs on The Knot Invitations, the Plus One campaign will offer them the opportunity to give back, providing necessary aid to wildlife and forest restoration. More details about Plus One are included here.

About The Knot

The Knot is one of the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resources offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

