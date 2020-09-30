Carrington Mortgage Services Provides Targeted Training to Brokers

Training sessions from Carrington Mortgage Services position brokers for greater business success.

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Carrington—Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC (CMS), one of the nation’s largest privately held non-bank lenders, recently announced specialized training for brokers. Because today’s lending market is changing at such a rapid pace, it is essential for brokers to be intimately familiar with the latest trends and products, so they can provide their clients with the best solutions.

To help brokers maintain their competitive edge, CMS is now offering webinars and virtual consultations. Facilitated by Carrington Wholesale and Correspondent business leaders, these sessions can show brokers and sales teams how to:

Identify and reach potential government, conventional and non-agency borrowers

Assist loan officers and processors with non-agency loan guidelines

Qualify more borrowers through manual underwriting

Use Carrington’s suite of government and conventional loans to expand their sales pipelines

“The primary focus is for us to be a better partner to our brokers,” said Kevin DeLory, SVP, Wholesale and Correspondent, for CMS. “We want to let them know all about the products we offer, and the ways we can partner with them to make their business successful.”

Although initially introduced to CMS Wholesale brokers and Correspondent sellers who previously had worked with Carrington, the program has quickly expanded to serving all brokers who would potentially be interested in offering Carrington’s diverse loan options to their customers. The sessions are also designed to accommodate individual questions and scenarios from brokers. A recent conversation with a broker who is new to the mortgage business involved a discussion of the products offered by Carrington and an examination of what products would work best for borrowers with different home loan needs.

So far, more than 100 brokers have signed up for the sessions, as well as a large group training event focused on manual underwriting. The webinars and conversations concentrate on the areas where brokers and sellers have questions, as well as the products and services that make the most sense for their business.

“Carrington is committed to its broker and seller partners and helping them any way we can,” said Greg Austin, EVP, Mortgage Lending, for CMS. “We understand that not every client has a learning and development department, so we want them to have the opportunity to benefit from our expertise and offer a wider range of products to more borrowers.”

CMS’s considerable market advantages include very competitive conventional pricing, diverse agency products, FICO scores down to 500 (550 for non-agency products), extensive manual underwriting expertise, best-of-breed technology, superior customer service and a robust nationwide network of mortgage brokers. CMS offers brokers and borrowers a diverse range of conventional Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA and USDA products, as well as a wide spectrum of non-agency offerings. In addition, Carrington’s considerable ongoing investment in technology – including process automation, machine learning and industry-leading mortgage industry applications – is available to all brokers who work with CMS. Such technology allows brokerages of all sizes to utilize CMS’s systems to disclose to borrowers at best-in-class speed – accelerating brokers’ ability to process loan scenarios, identify loan products that will work best for their borrowers and provide exceptional personalized service to their customers.

“We are the premier underwriter who has it all under one roof, and we offer products and services some brokers may not be used to offering,” said DeLory. “That may include $100 down for eligible FHA loans, and refi simple for FHA, which allows brokers and borrowers to take advantage of reduced income and asset requirements, a wealth of non-agency offerings and much more. We also know that manual underwriting is an important part of the mortgage business, and at Carrington we do it really, really well.”

Carrington offers a variety of home buying and refinance loan programs to fit the needs of clients and consumers. Carrington also has a non-delegated Correspondent channel. Launched in 2018, Carrington Correspondent is dedicated to bringing the highest value to non-delegated correspondent lending. We work diligently with our valued sellers in establishing an ongoing partnerships to build growth and profitability. For more information on CMS Wholesale and Correspondent products and services, please visit CarringtonWholesale.com or CarringtonCorrespondent.com.

The Carrington Companies

Carrington is a holding company whose primary businesses include asset management, mortgages and real estate transactions. Collectively, the businesses are vertically and horizontally integrated, and provide a broad range of real estate services encompassing nearly all aspects of single family residential real estate transactions in the United States. To read more visit: carringtonhc.com.

Through its collective associates made up of Carrington leaders and employees, the company’s nonprofit organization, Carrington Charitable Foundation, contributes to the community through causes that reflect the interests of Carrington Associates. For more information about Carrington Charitable Foundation, and the organizations and programs it supports through specific fundraising efforts, please visit: carringtoncf.org.

