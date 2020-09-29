Yale Smart Delivery Box & Smart Cabinet Lock Now Available

New Smart Products Extend Renowned Yale Security Beyond Doors

BERLIN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yale Home today announced that the Yale Smart Delivery Box and Yale Smart Cabinet Lock are now available for purchase. Both are available with a Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge and are supported by the Yale Access App, enabling customers to manage and monitor their package deliveries and cabinet contents directly from their phone, from anywhere in the world. These new smart storage offerings take the safety and convenience Yale customers have come to know and expect from the brand and extend them into new parts of the home, providing users with further peace of mind.





“Over the past 180 years, Yale has become synonymous with secure door locks,” said Jason Williams, President of the Smart Residential Group U.S., ASSA ABLOY. “It was a natural decision for us to integrate everything we’ve learned from protecting homes from the outside, to other elements around your home. Additionally, online shopping has steadily increased over the years – in 2020 it’s become more prevalent than ever before and extends beyond the traditional online orders to include grocery deliveries and more. Our new Smart Delivery box will be a necessity for consumers looking for a way to secure their increased deliveries.”

The Yale Smart Delivery Box, designed in partnership with Kingsley Park, a Step2 Company brand, provides a secure, non-invasive solution to the 36% of American households who have experienced package theft. Placed outside wherever the user commonly receives packages (e.g. porch, garage), the box can be tethered or weighted with sand in the base. With a design that seamlessly fits into any home style, the Smart Delivery Box keeps packages hidden from plain sight and protects items from inclement weather like rain and wind.

Using the Yale Access App, users can enable “Delivery Mode” which will leave the box unlocked until a delivery is made, from any carrier. Once the delivery is made, the box will Auto-Lock, securing the package, and the user will receive a notification. Each box also includes a Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, so users can lock, unlock, share access with others at will and receive notifications from anywhere. A third option for secure delivery is to provide delivery personnel with an entry code for the Yale Smart Keypad (included with select models). Whichever method chosen, the box gives flexibility and accessibility to all kinds of delivery personnel as well as any friend/family member who may want to retrieve or deliver a package. The box is available in two designs, Kent and Brighton, both of which can be outfitted with an insulated cooler, sold on Amazon.com, to accommodate perishable items.

The Yale Smart Cabinet Lock is installed inside cabinets or drawers to guard valuable items, such as jewelry or important documents. It can also help keep children away from items like medicine, alcohol, or cleaning supplies. It’s particularly useful for owners of vacation rentals. The Smart Cabinet Lock can not only be used to secure valuables from renters and guests, but also store cleaning supplies for maintenance workers. Mounted on the cabinet’s interior base with either 3M adhesive or screws, customers can unlock and lock it from anywhere, grant access to trusted parties, and be notified whenever it’s opened with the Yale Access App and Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge.

“By introducing the new Smart Cabinet Lock, Yale is committing to not only securing your home, but also your valued items inside of it,” added Jason Williams. “As our customers grow their families and open up their homes to outside parties, they can confidently trust in Yale to secure their valuables and ensure their children don’t get into something they shouldn’t. As people are increasingly renting out their homes to vacationers, our new Smart Cabinet Lock makes it so they no longer have to pack up and move specific items each time a booking is placed – they can now simply lock them up and know they’ll still be there upon their return.”

The Smart Delivery Box and Smart Cabinet Lock are available for purchase now on ShopYaleHome.com, Amazon, BestBuy.com and major retailers. Pricing will vary depending on the addition of enhancements and accessories:

Smart Delivery Box Kent $279.99 with Wi-Fi $329.99 with Wi-Fi and Smart Keypad Brighton $229.99 with Wi-Fi $279.99 with Wi-Fi and Smart Keypad

Smart Cabinet Lock $79.99 Bluetooth only $129.99 with Wi-Fi



The Yale Access App is free to download on iOS and Android. The third member of Yale’s new smart storage line, the Smart Safe, will be available in 2021.

About Yale

Yale, one of the oldest, international brands in the world, is the best-known name in the lock industry. A family business started in America, Linus Yale Jr. was experimenting with a lock based on a mechanism first employed by the ancient Egyptians over 4,000 years ago. This was how he came to invent the famous pin tumbler mechanism which is still used extensively in the security industry.

Today, Yale protects millions of homes and businesses worldwide and is the brand behind mechanical and smart locks of every design and function in over 125 countries. Yale products have been helping people to secure the people and things they care about most since 1840.

Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions. For more information, visit www.yalehome.com.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the world’s largest lock company and a recognized global leader in access solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user demands for security, safety and convenience. For more information, visit www.assaabloy.com.

