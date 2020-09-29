SightCall Introduces New Mobile Experience that Changes Future of Work for Field Service Technicians

App Enables Increased Efficiency, Improved Worker Safety, and Reduced Truck Rolls for Field Service Agents in Light of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SightCall, an AR-enabled visual assistance platform, today introduces a new mobile experience designed for field service agents to deliver remote assistance from their mobile devices in response to the pandemic. SightCall provides feature-rich video calls to allow an expert to “see what I see” for remote assistance and support. Building off this industry leading visual assistance platform, the SightCall app now allows for simplified, more effective responses to work orders, leading to improved worker safety and decreased resolution times.

Historically, field service has always been done on-location because there simply wasn’t a way to accurately address an issue without seeing it in person. While that can be time consuming and costly in traditional scenarios, the pandemic has added an additional layer of difficulty. Working in combination with its visual assistance platform, the SightCall app enables field service agents to get the information and vision they need to remotely assess and diagnose issues and work to quickly resolve customer issues.

“While the immediate value of remote field service is worker safety, the long-term benefits, like faster resolution time and ability to handle higher task and call volumes, could alter the field service industry permanently,” said Ben Pinkerton, VP of Product Marketing at SightCall. “As SightCall continues to advance what’s possible with visual imagery, we have the ability to revolutionize established processes in maintenance and customer engagement that were once considered matter of fact.

Notable experiences within the SightCall app include:

Field Service Offline Mode – Using the SightCall app field service workers can take photos and videos while offline, and the selected files will be automatically uploaded from their mobile device when a connection is established. When SightCall is integrated to a CRM or other systems, the files are automatically attached to the case, work order, etc. This reduces the workload for field technicians when they need to document work or perform inspections.

– Using the SightCall app field service workers can take photos and videos while offline, and the selected files will be automatically uploaded from their mobile device when a connection is established. When SightCall is integrated to a CRM or other systems, the files are automatically attached to the case, work order, etc. This reduces the workload for field technicians when they need to document work or perform inspections. Smart Optical Character Recognition (OCR) – Data entry can be painful and error prone, especially when it’s repetitive. With the new Smart OCR feature the SightCall app can be used to scan documents using the camera on the mobile device. Only the relevant text on the document is extracted from the document and then automatically synchronized with an integrated system such as Salesforce. The user can create or update the record in Salesforce with a simple tap, eliminating the process of tediously typing data using a touchscreen.

– Data entry can be painful and error prone, especially when it’s repetitive. With the new Smart OCR feature the SightCall app can be used to scan documents using the camera on the mobile device. Only the relevant text on the document is extracted from the document and then automatically synchronized with an integrated system such as Salesforce. The user can create or update the record in Salesforce with a simple tap, eliminating the process of tediously typing data using a touchscreen. New User Interface – The SightCall app has been redesigned for ease of use. With more service organizations adopting video technologies to remotely perform field service work and assistance, it is critical that any technology is easy to use. With the new SightCall app onboarding users is simple and straightforward.

When implementing SightCall’s technology, customers have seen an 81% increase in first time fix success rate, eliminating the need to send a technician onsite and reducing unnecessary truck rolls. According to the Technology & Services Industry Association, the cost of a truck roll is around $1,000, so eliminating the risk associated with sending agents into the field can provide significant cost savings over time.

The SightCall app is available for iOS and Android. For more information visit https://sightcall.com/.

SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers see and guide them remotely. With over 10 years of experience in remote video assistance, SightCall helps businesses transform their customer service and field service with the power of augmented reality and live video.

