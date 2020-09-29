AppDirect Launches “Decoding Digital” Podcast

New show featuring digital economy leaders debuts on the top 20 list for technology podcasts on Apple’s definitive rankings.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppDirect®, the leading subscription commerce platform company, today announced the launch of its new podcast, “Decoding Digital.” Hosted by the company’s Co-founder and co-CEO, Daniel Saks, “Decoding Digital” features interviews with leaders from a range of industries—including venture capital, e-commerce, medicine, and others—who are making an impact in the digital economy. Released in early September, the show made its debut within the top 20 list for technology podcasts on Apple Podcasts in the United States and Canada.

“In the digital economy, every entrepreneur’s path to success is different, but many individuals are facing the same obstacles as they work to move forward,” said Daniel Saks, host of the podcast. “On ‘Decoding Digital,’ I have the privilege of talking with individuals who share their biggest challenges, their greatest successes, and how they got to where they are today. We’re thrilled that so many people have already started listening, and we look forward to sharing even more insightful conversations in the episodes and seasons to come.”

The guest lineup for “Decoding Digital” includes authors, investors, entrepreneurs, and other types of thought leaders and innovators from a variety of backgrounds, including:

Eric Ries, author of “The Lean Startup” and Founder of the Long-Term Stock Exchange Episode highlight: “The question is, are you learning faster than whatever the normal cycle time is in the industry that you’re attempting to disrupt? So if it normally takes a year to do something and you can do it in a month, then you’re faster. … So speed of learning really is the fundamental unit of competition.”

Michele Romanow, Co-founder of Clearbanc and star of CBC’s show “Dragons’ Den” Episode highlight: “Be really selective and ruthlessly prioritizing. I think one of the things that’s really tempting to do is create a list at the beginning of the week and be like, I have to finish this list. But I think every day things actually change and the faster you can iterate your own cycles and figure out what really matters… you can take advantage of opportunities that others don’t see.”

Brad Feld, Managing Partner at Foundry Group and author of “Venture Deals” Episode highlight: “Number one, eliminate uncertainty. I believe employee uncertainty about what’s going to happen is a great cause of stress for employees of any company, but especially for fast growing companies. You always have this uncertainty of, are you going to succeed? Are you going to survive?”

Dr. Don Sheppard, Director of the McGill Interdisciplinary Initiative in Infection and Immunity (MI4) Episode highlight: “If we listen to the patients and get a feel for what they want out of medicine, it’s being co-created between physicians and patients… You really have early incorporation of end user feedback. It’s not new to the world of app design and the world of computers, I’m sure, but in the world of healthcare, this is really new.”

Michelle Zatlyn, Co-founder and COO of Cloudflare Episode highlight: “Technology is not going away. It’s not a fad. It is here to stay. It’s going to continue to accelerate. And that doesn’t mean you have to be the first to try everything. But I do think a digital citizen is willing to find the places where they are willing to embrace technology. I work in the industry, and there are many things where I still prefer the analog, but you need to find the places where it does work for you.”

Rich Aberman, Co-founder of WePay Episode highlight: “It’s funny, there are founders that can see the world 10, 20, 30 years out, or have this really potent personal vision that they spend a lifetime kind of imposing on the universe. We did not fit in that category.”

Nicolaj Siggelkow, Professor at the Wharton School and author of “Connected Strategy: Building Continuous Customer Relationships for Competitive Advantage” Episode highlight: “I think tremendous opportunities await for connected strategies, but there’s a huge trust issue between customers and companies. I mean, it’s one thing if I order a book on Amazon. I need a certain amount of trust that the book will be delivered. But there’s something else about sharing my personal health data or my financial data.”

“All of the ‘Decoding Digital’ guests have been incredibly generous with their time and their insights, and the podcast team at AppDirect is very grateful for the response we’ve gotten so far,” said Mary Monsterrat-Howlett, AppDirect’s head of content and lead producer for the podcast. “We are honored to have the chance to share the stories of the innovators who are making an impact in the digital economy.”

“Decoding Digital” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast, Castbox, TuneIn Radio, RadioPublic, and YouTube. To learn more about the show, visit www.decodingdigital.com. If you’re a digital leader who is interested in appearing on the podcast, email mary.montserrat-howlett@appdirect.com.

