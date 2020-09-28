Cisco Meraki Adds Phunware Smart Workplace Mobile Solution for Employers to Meraki Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that Cisco Meraki will now feature the Company’s Smart Workplace solution for employers in its Meraki Marketplace. Developed on Phunware’s patented Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, this mobile-first solution has been designed to effectively address critical challenges brought on by managing a workplace not only in a post-pandemic world, but also one that has now become mobile-first.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) acquired Meraki in 2012, and today, Cisco Meraki is a leader in cloud controlled WiFi, routing and security, all managed from a centralized dashboard. The Meraki Marketplace is an exclusive catalog of Technology Partners like Phunware that showcases applications developed on top of the Meraki platform, allowing customers and partners to view, demo and deploy commercial solutions.

“We developed MaaS to enable large corporations like Cisco to efficiently distribute our software globally for digital transformation initiatives in mobile environments,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our Smart Workplace solution can help enable thousands of Cisco Meraki customers to not only increase employee productivity and satisfaction, but also to provide their visitors and guests with enhanced brand experiences while onsite, including automated arrival and reception check-ins, health surveys, location tracing, broadcast, geofence and beacon-based messaging and personnel and staff engagement by name, position and department.”

Phunware’s MaaS Smart Workplace solution is optimized to help employers manage room bookings, enable positioning, wayfinding and navigation throughout its facilities, enable location sharing amongst its employees, partners and customers and extend its other building services via mobile integration and activation. Platform integrations with existing third-party solutions also support additional services, including parking management, food ordering, asset tracking, interactive directories, fitness access, security and user feedback, all of which can help drive utilization of onsite services by making them more easily accessible and consumable on mobile.

These new listings are in addition to Phunware’s COVID-19 pandemic response listings, as well as its previous listing for its patented MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) software that offers customers native, mobile-first capabilities that deliver proximity, sub one-second, real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying integration and management of hardware and software. To learn more, download this Feature Sheet or watch this demonstration of how Phunware’s enterprise cloud platform for mobile powers true digital transformation.

Click here for Phunware’s MaaS Smart Workplace listing in the Meraki Marketplace.

About Cisco Meraki

Helping Organizations #WorkSimple

Cisco Meraki, the industry leader in cloud-managed information technology, creates the simplest, most powerful solutions, helping everyone from small businesses to global enterprises save time and money. Founded in 2006, Meraki was born out of a desire to simplify an industry that had become increasingly inflexible and complex, leaving many behind. Cisco Meraki technology, managed from an intuitive, feature-rich interface, enables organizations to rapidly roll out digital initiatives, delivering real business value. Backed by a wealth of networking data and insights, Cisco Meraki helps you get things done, so you can do more. Our current portfolio, extensible with open APIs, includes wireless, cellular gateways, switching, security, SD-WAN, intelligent network insights, endpoint management and smart cameras. Today, Cisco Meraki has over two million active networks and over 5.7 million devices online around the world.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

