Welcome to the Family: Mafia: Definitive Edition Now Available Worldwide

Relive the gripping crime saga of the original Mafia, remade from the ground up for PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store

Mafia: Definitive Edition completes the full Mafia: Trilogy, which includes the Mafia remake, Mafia II remaster, and re-introduction to Mafia III, from 2K and Hangar 13

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2K and its Hangar 13 development studio today launched Mafia: Definitive Edition, a comprehensive, built-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia. The remake, which includes an updated script, additional cutscenes, all-new gameplay sequences and features, a re-recorded orchestral score, and other enhancements, is now available worldwide on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store for $39.99**. To view the official Mafia: Definitive Edition launch trailer, please click here.





“The developers at Hangar 13 are, without question, among the most talented storytellers in our industry,” said David Ismailer, President at 2K. “Collectively having the opportunity to introduce a new generation of players to this acclaimed classic nearly 20 years after its original release is such a privilege. We’re thrilled for both newcomers and returning fans to experience this thoughtful and extensive update to Tommy Angelo’s journey.”

The release of Mafia: Definitive Edition completes the full Mafia: Trilogy, a collection featuring the only interactive entertainment series that lets players live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America. To view a brand new trailer for Mafia: Trilogy, please click here.

Combined, the critically acclaimed Mafia crime dramas have sold-in more than 18.9 million units worldwide. Now, for the first time on current-generation consoles, players can experience all three entries of the revered action-adventure series together in one definitive organized crime saga. Mafia: Trilogy includes:

Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic;

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favorite;

Mafia III: Definitive Edition – The re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece.

All three games are now available within Mafia: Trilogy, which can be purchased for $59.99**. Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definition Edition are also available for purchase individually on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition feature all original bonus add-on content, plus completely remastered 4K compatible visuals for Mafia II. Mafia: Definitive Edition is available both digitally and on disc. The Mafia: Trilogy physical edition also released today in select EMEA and Asia regions.

Mafia: Trilogy owners will now have access to loyalty bonus packs that add the protagonist outfits and vehicles listed below to the other two games:

Mafia: Definitive Edition: Tommy Angelo's suit and cab;

Mafia II: Definitive Edition: Vito Scaletta's leather jacket and sports car;

Mafia III: Definitive Edition: Lincoln Clay's army jacket and muscle car.

Furthermore, players can sign up for a 2K Account to unlock these bonus items for each game:

Mafia: Definitive Edition: Black Cats Motorcycle Pack;

Mafia II: Definitive Edition: Made Man Pack;

Mafia III: Definitive Edition: Classico Three-piece Suit & IL Duca Revolver.

Note that upon its release on May 19, 2020, Mafia II: Definitive Edition was automatically granted to all existing owners of Mafia II on Steam at no additional cost. Additionally, all existing Mafia III owners on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and Steam were upgraded to Mafia III: Definitive Edition on May 19, 2020, at no additional cost. Customers who own a combination of titles will receive special reduced-price upgrade offers to complete their trilogy via in-game menus within each of the Mafia titles.

Today also marks the release of Mafia: Definitive Edition’s original orchestral score, featuring music by composer Jesse Harlin. Fans can now listen to the score in full on a variety of music streaming platforms, including Spotify. The score is also available for purchase digitally on Steam, Amazon, and Apple Music. Please see retailers for additional details.

Developed by Hangar 13, Mafia: Trilogy, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definitive Edition are rated “M for Mature” by the ESRB. For screenshots, key art, and other visual assets, please visit newsroom.2k.com. To learn more, please visit MafiaGame.com, and follow @MafiaGame on Twitter for additional information and ongoing updates.

Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

**Based on 2K’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See local store for more information.

Hangar 13 is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes global interactive entertainment for console and handheld gaming systems, personal computers and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union and Cloud Chamber. 2K’s portfolio currently includes the renowned BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia and XCOM® franchises; NBA® 2K, the global phenomenon and highest rated* annual sports title for the current console generation; the critically acclaimed Sid Meier’s Civilization® series; the popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises, as well as emerging properties NBA® 2K Playgrounds 2, Carnival Games and more. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com.

*According to 2008 – 2020 Metacritic.com

About Hangar 13

Headquartered next to 2K in Novato, California, with offices in Brighton, UK, Prague and Brno, Czech Republic, Hangar 13 is the globally diverse game development studio behind the organized crime drama Mafia III. With a team of world class storytellers and game developers, Hangar 13 aims to use its own proprietary technology to advance the art of player-driven experiences, creating games that will become industry benchmarks.

