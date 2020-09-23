Terminus Enhances Account-Based Platform to Help Customers Better Identify and Reach Buying Teams in Remote Work Environment

New Terminus Engagement Hub capabilities empower teams to identify, prioritize, and engage accounts while working remotely with new mobile app, improved WFH IP resolution, and deeper integration with Google and Adobe Analytics

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terminus, the leading account-based marketing platform, today releases new capabilities in the Terminus Engagement Hub that better connect buying teams with target audiences, no matter where they are. The newest Terminus release features the first-ever mobile app for running ABM and Chat from your phone, enhanced household IP identification, and next-generation ad retargeting.

The new Terminus Engagement Hub capabilities include:

Terminus Mobile App



The new Terminus Mobile App, available on Apple iOS and Android, allows users to drive real-time conversations with target accounts and leads from anywhere.

New and Improved Visitor ID



The new expanded visitor ID connects email domains to household IPs resulting in improved coverage for visitor ID lookups, and increasing match rates by more than 40 percent for those prospects working remotely.

Next-Generation Ad Retargeting



Now it’s even easier to create, manage, and launch all retargeting tactics directly in Terminus without the need for external support. Added job function and audience exclusions makes it simple to uncover insights for newly discovered accounts engaging on a website, while being able to exclude non-relevant businesses and/or job functions to maximize ad spend.

Enhanced Integrations with Google and Adobe Analytics



Send Terminus account name and firmographics data directly into your Google or Adobe Analytics tools, and segment traffic by firmographic data to measure impact by geography, behavior, company size and more.

“The ability to target, reach, and engage any account from anywhere in the world is more important than ever as sales teams, prospects and customers are working from anywhere,” said Terminus Chief Product Officer, Bryan Wade. “Not only does our new mobile app put ABM and Chat at our customers’ fingertips, but we’ve also enhanced our visitor ID matching, ad retargeting, and integration. Full-funnel ABM is truly easier than ever with a new level of precision, and all in one single platform.”

This release follows significant product momentum with the launch of The Terminus Engagement Hub, and an ABM integration with Salesforce Pardot. To learn more about the only all-in-one full-funnel ABM platform that combines powerful data and attribution capabilities with advertising, email, web, and chat experiences all connected in one single hub, visit www.terminus.com.

About Terminus

Terminus is the leader of the account-based movement, helping customers revolutionize how they generate revenue since 2014. We help our customers by focusing their sales and marketing resources on the most likely and purchase-ready accounts. Our platform empowers marketing teams to create target account segments, engage them across every channel, provide insight and alerts to your sales team, and measure your entire sales and marketing program. We’re powering the revenue generation efforts of over 1,000 marketing teams at companies like Salesforce, GE, Verizon, 3M, and CA Technologies. We’re a leader in the The Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms, and have been named a G2 ABM leader for 10 consecutive quarters. Visit www.terminus.com to learn more or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

