Ping Identity Announces Finalists for 2020 Identity Excellence Awards

Global customers are recognized for innovations in identity security

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the finalists for the fourth annual Identity Excellence Awards, honoring the best-in-class identity programs from global organizations. Winners will be announced during IDENTIFY 2020 Virtual on October 7.

For the past four years, Ping Identity has recognized customers for their adaptability and innovation in the identity industry. From organizations helping businesses stay secure during the transition to remote work, to those creating seamless and secure customer experiences, these companies are hand-selected by Ping’s leadership for their unique and forward-looking approaches to identity security. The categories and finalists within each are as follows:

Identity Innovation Champion



These are the companies pushing the limits of identity and embracing the digital future. They adopt new technologies and pave the path for a future built on identity. The finalists are WaFd Bank and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP).

Identity Security Champion



This group secures the enterprise in industry-shaping ways. Their unique security approaches change the way the enterprise is secured. The finalists are Amadeus SAS, Jefferies and DB Schenker.

Customer Experience Champion



These companies put customers first and drive loyalty with secure and seamless interactions. The finalists are the Province of New Brunswick, Tesco Bank and University of Hull.

Cloud Identity Champion



This group embraces the potential of the cloud, combining top-notch security with highly accessible services in an agile environment. The finalists are Mazars, Porsche AG and Capital One.

Modern Identity Champion



These organizations connect powerful new IAM capabilities to existing investments, leading the charge on modernizing legacy systems. The finalists are the City of Boston, Freddie Mac and Gates.

Better Identity Together



This award recognizes Ping Identity customers and partners that are working together to embrace identity security in unique and meaningful ways. The finalists are Westpac & Versent, CSL Behring & Identropy, and WaFd Bank & HiQuest Group.

Champion of Change



As global events introduced an all-digital reality, this group took the reins on using identity to keep people safe, keep business going and steer us all in a new direction. The finalists are the Province of New Brunswick and Vertafore.

CEO’s Choice Award



These nominations recognize companies that generally challenge the industry and push Ping products to new levels. The finalists are Refinitiv and Ticketmaster.

“We put our customers first year round, but are proud to take this moment today to provide some much-deserved recognition to those that are leading the industry in truly transformational ways,” said Andre Durand, CEO, Ping Identity. “We believe that identity management is the key to unlocking true digital transformation, and IDENTIFY 2020 Virtual provides the opportunity to celebrate organizations from a variety of industries around the world who are blazing the identity trail.”

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

