MobileIron Earns A 2020 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

MobileIron has gone above and beyond to keep customers, communities, and frontline workers secure during the COVID-19 crisis

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise, today announced that it has earned a 2020 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. This award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide their communities, clients, and frontline workers with support during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Tech Cares Award winner,” said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. “At MobileIron, we have continued to innovate to meet the changing security needs of our customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to provide world-class customer service and support. As companies around the world transitioned to remote work, we made it as easy as possible for businesses to keep their employees secure and connected – whether they were working on the frontlines or at home. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to helping our customers and communities stay safe and secure at all times.”

MobileIron played a role in helping families stay secure and connected with their loved ones during COVID-19 as part of the Life Lines project. MobileIron worked with global partners Google, Samsung and BT to quickly configure tablets with secure video conferencing capabilities for patients at Guy’s Hospital, St Thomas’ Hospital, and King’s College Hospital within three working days.

MobileIron assisted in Israel’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic by helping Israel’s national EMS organization, Magen David Adom (MDA), to secure mobile devices used by EMTs and paramedics conducting coronavirus tests. By using mobile devices secured by MobileIron, the EMTs and paramedics could securely access critical medical apps and data, saving them time and enabling them to conduct as many coronavirus tests as possible.

Most recently, MobileIron introduced multi-vector mobile phishing protection for iOS and Android devices to help organizations defend against sophisticated phishing attacks, which have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. MobileIron Threat Defense (MTD) now offers on-device and cloud-based phishing URL database lookup to detect and remediate phishing attacks across mobile threat vectors, including emails, QR codes, text and SMS messages, instant messages and social media.

“We are excited to announce our first-ever Tech Cares Award Winners,” said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “This pandemic isn’t just a test of fortitude. It’s an opportunity to distinguish yourself. We have been completely inspired by the way the B2B technology industry responded to COVID-19. So many companies pivoted with grace, leading to many of them standing out in our minds as major community contributors during this time. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider their example when deciding how we ourselves can find new ways to give back.”

To win a Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated above-and-beyond caring during the COVID-19 pandemic. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team. Additionally, the TrustRadius research team listened to reviewer feedback on TrustRadius and included B2B tech companies whose recent reviews demonstrated how they have provided exemplary service and support in response to COVID-19.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise. In the Everywhere Enterprise, corporate data flows freely across devices and servers in the cloud, empowering workers to be productive anywhere they need to work. To secure access and protect data across this perimeter-less enterprise, MobileIron leverages a zero trust approach, which assumes bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” model.

MobileIron’s platform combines award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with passwordless multi-factor authentication (Zero Sign-On) and mobile threat defense (MTD) to validate the device, establish user context, verify the network, and detect and remediate threats to ensure that only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources in a “work from everywhere” world. Over 20,000 organizations, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience in the Everywhere Enterprise.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the fastest growing, most trusted customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over 1 million B2B technology buyers use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

Contacts

Media contact:



Jenny Pfleiderer



press@mobileiron.com

Analyst contact:



Becca Chambers



bchambers@mobileiron.com