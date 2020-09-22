Visit Potter-Tioga State Parks Recognized as ‘Most Beautiful Fall Foliage’ in Pennsylvania

Thrillist lists Pine Creek Gorge and other areas in Wellsboro, PA as must-see destinations this Autumn

WELLSBORO, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutumnTravel–Potter and Tioga Counties in Northern Pennsylvania have been recognized by national online media outlet Thrillist as “Where to See the Most Beautiful Fall Foliage in the Mid-Atlantic.” Described as an area that offers stunning panoramic views of more than 165,000 acres of vibrant scenery, the article specifically mentions destinations including Pine Creek Gorge (also known as the “PA Grand Canyon”), Leonard Harrison State Park, Colton Point State Park and the Pine Creek Rail Trail.





“It’s exciting to be recognized by an outlet well-known for inspiring audiences to discover the world,” said Colleen Hanson, Executive Director, Visit Potter-Tioga. “This area is recognized by visitors and residents as a favorite autumn travel destination because of our fall foliage. Our parks and forests are vast and offer amazing views of unparalleled autumnal crimsons, ambers and golds. It truly makes for an unforgettable long weekend or extended vacation.”

Favorite attractions during autumn include Cherry Springs State Park, an international dark sky park; Pine Creek Rail Trail, voted by USA Today as one of the “10 Great Places to Take a Bike Tour;” Pine Creek Gorge and much more. In addition to hiking, camping, biking, stargazing and other adventurous excursions, there are fall festivals, outdoor concerts as well as destinations for apple cider, honey, maple products and other delectable fall confectionaries.

Despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Visit Potter-Tioga has been diligent in ensuring safety throughout both Counties.

“We’re extremely cognizant of health guidelines, and have gone above and beyond to address protocols across the region to make sure those looking forward to upcoming fall visits can do so with peace of mind,” explained Hanson. “Outdoor attractions including state parks, lakes and trails are the recommended places to enjoy travel during this time. After all, it’s easier to stay 6 ft. apart while outside exploring hundreds of thousands of acres.”

To learn more and plan your autumn getaway, please visit: www.visitpottertioga.com.

Visit Potter-Tioga was launched in July 2017, formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call (570) 724-0635.

