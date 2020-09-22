Verizon Wireless and Reflect Systems Named “Best Retail ICX” for Deployment of Voice-Activated 5G Experiences at Verizon Stores Nationwide

Verizon customers to experience first-of-its-kind digital experience at 1,500 locations

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reflect Systems, a leader in place-based digital experiences for retail, entertainment and healthcare providers, today announced it has been named the “Best Retail ICX” as part of the prestigious Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Association Elevate Awards for deployment of voice-activated 5G experiences at Verizon stores nationwide. Verizon partnered with Reflect Systems and BrightSign to build this in-store, brand-specific voice-activated digital experience, which is the first voice-directed, branded digital signage experience to ever be deployed at scale.

The experience shows both prospective and current customers at Verizon’s retail stores that the telecom provider is the definitive leader in over-the-top entertainment (OTT), combining its best-in-class streaming services with America’s most reliable network. Both this deployment and ICX recognition signal Reflect’s position as a rising leader in the digital signage industry with a rapid growth trajectory.





Verizon’s new digital signage experiences enable customers to take an in-depth look at its 5G Entertainment and 5G Home offerings, activated with a simple voice command. The attract loop prompts visitors to activate the voice experience by saying “Hey Verizon,” followed by the entertainment option they wish to explore. Several examples include:

“Hey Verizon, show me Apple Music”

“Hey Verizon, show me Disney+”

And, “Hey Verizon, show me a comparison,” which highlights key product differences on a table

In today’s retail environment, customers are no longer satisfied by passive in-store digital experiences consisting of looped videos playing on nearby screens. Instead, they expect an interactive and customized experience, such as the ability to access the information they want—mirroring their online shopping experience. In light of the pandemic, customers also increasingly prefer voice-activated options in brick-and-mortar retail locations. A recent study by PwC showed 71 percent of respondents would rather search by voice commands than by written search.

“Today, customers perceive voice assistants as the smarter, faster and easier way to perform everyday activities. But until now, those voice experiences have been limited to Siri, Alexa and Google,” said Lee Summers, CEO at Reflect. “With this deployment, Verizon’s customers will be the first to get an unmatched digital experience, and we feel confident that large-scale retailers across the country will soon follow in Verizon’s footsteps.”

“Having committed to enabling all kinds of interactive experiences on the BrightSign platform, voice activation was the logical next step. We were very pleased to launch the first roll-out of BrightVoice on behalf of Verizon and with our valued partner Reflect Systems,” commented Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “Our partnership with Reflect goes back many years, and together we are capable of delivering outstanding retail experiences.”

Verizon was already using the ReflectView digital signage platform, and first reviewed a prototype of the voice-activated experience powered by BrightSign’s media player in July of 2019. The company quickly recognized the value it would bring to its new 5G experiences and decided to deploy at scale.

“This interactive experience delivers on so many levels – from store design to ease of learning about the technology – while literally illustrating the beauty of Verizon’s 5G experience right in the store with the customer. The in-store experience couldn’t make it any easier to learn and actually engage with Verizon’s 5G experience,” said Judy Mottl, editor of Retail Customer Experience and one of the awards judges.

The project easily achieved the intended objectives of featuring Verizon’s recently launched 5G Home and 5G Entertainment offerings with a differentiated, brand-specific voice experience. Prior to the recent restrictions on store traffic, stores reported highly positive reactions from customers using the experience.

Those interested in learning more about effectively navigating digital signage projects can join Reflect’s upcoming webinar, “Successfully Launching a Digital Signage Initiative,” which will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. CST. During this virtual event, a panel of industry pioneers from Reflect, Verizon and Sixteen:Nine will discuss how digital signage can help drive business outcomes, the obstacles that keep some initiatives grounded and actionable strategies for overcoming those barriers. To sign up for the webinar, visit https://info.reflectsystems.com/digital-signage-initiative-webinar.

