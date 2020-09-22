Solutionreach Adds Automated Answering Service from MedXCom to Marketplace

Customizable, HIPAA-compliant service reduces costs and improves quality of care.

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Healthcare—Solutionreach, the leader in patient relationship management (PRM) solutions, announced today it has partnered with MedXCom to offer a reliable, HIPAA-compliant answering service solution for medical, dental and vision practices nationwide.

MedXCom is a cost-saving, dependable and easy-to-use cloud-based automated answering service, currently used by thousands of healthcare providers, who have improved quality of care for their patients, simplified their after-hours call management, and enjoy a reduced and consistent monthly bill.

“Our platform gives healthcare providers a secure, low-cost, low-risk solution for automatically managing after-hours patient communication,” said Dr. Michael Rothkopf, CEO of MedXCom. “It offers significant benefits including risk mitigation and transparency, as well as substantial cost savings compared to a traditional answering service. Through this partnership, we are pleased to be included in Solutionreach’s marketplace of services.”

MedXCom is a standalone answering service solution offering features that include iOS and Android apps, HIPAA-compliant secure texting, voice-to-text transcriptions, customizable call flows, and caller ID protection. Optional features include a live operator to triage urgent calls and EMR integration (athenaClinicals) for documentation and risk mitigation. Through recent innovations, MedXCom is now helping providers get paid for their after-hours calls.

“We know how important patient communication and connection are,” said Josh Weiner, CEO of Solutionreach. “In addition to technologies like two-way text messaging, many providers look to an answering service as one of the key ways they engage during off hours. The right solutions can make the difference when it comes to providing the right patient experience, and MedXCom offers a great option.”

To learn more about the solutions available on the Solutionreach Marketplace or how to join the marketplace, visit www.solutionreach.com/marketplace.

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach is 100 percent focused on providing the technology, and the expertise on how to effectively use it, to deliver better care and build a more profitable practice. We show practices how to improve patient experience and connect with patients in the way they want to connect. The result? More patients schedule more appointments and actually show up for them. More patients leave glowing reviews of their providers for others to see, and then they book appointments. And all patients get regular communications that keep them connected to the practice and coming back. To learn more, schedule a consultation now at www.solutionreach.com.

About MedXCom

MedXCom is a nationwide leader in provider-patient communication, providing answering service solutions to thousands of providers. As one of the first companies to recognize the need to document after-hours communication, MedXCom combines risk mitigation and transparency with the sophistication and ease of use of a mobile app. MedXCom is not only a low-cost answering service solution, but also a revenue generator as it allows providers to automatically bill for telephone consultations. To learn more, visit www.medx.com.

