Liberated Syndication Announces Partnership with Top Podcast App, Player FM

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSYN #Podcast—Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the podcast industry’s premier hosting platform, today announced an agreement with Player FM – Podcast App to distribute Libsyn-hosted podcasts on the Player FM platform. The partnership, effective immediately, leverages Libsyn’s base of creators by providing them access to Player FM, which is one of the world’s leading podcast players and content libraries. Player FM’s large volume of monthly active users will have direct and supported access to the 74,000+ active podcasts, totaling over 5.8 million media files, hosted on Libsyn.

Libsyn’s proprietary RSS feed, OnPublish, connects podcasters to their respective audiences on the most heavily-trafficked platforms, services, and apps. Player FM has consistently ranked among the top-10 downloaded podcast apps on the App Store and Google Play in 2020. The tactical addition of Player FM as a distribution partner, provides the Company a vehicle to deliver a greater quantity of listeners to its podcaster customers. The partnership will also utilize Player FM’s robust growth of monthly active users, which has shown year-over-year gains of over 200%.

The Company continues to increase accessibility of its hosted podcasts on platforms well-regarded by consumers. Player FM, which allows listeners to download and engage with their favorite podcasts offline, holds a library of over 20 million free podcasts segmented into more than 500 niche topics. Player FM is a cross platform podcast service, offering apps on web, mobile web, iOS, Android, Apple Watch, Android Wear and Android Auto, allowing for effortless, cross platform listening. In addition to podcasts, listeners can also discover video podcasts, audiobooks, news briefings and foreign language lessons on Player FM. Player FM was acquired earlier this year by Maple Media, a Los Angeles-based mobile media, advertising and technology company.

“Libsyn has continued to maintain strong relationships with partners that can provide our podcaster customers with numerous distribution channels,” said Libsyn President and Chief Operation Officer, Laurie Sims. “We are delighted to be working with a reputable platform like Player FM, which boasts millions of app downloads and strong user ratings.”

Podcasting has experienced a surge in popularity on numerous fronts. German consumer data firm, Statista forecasts the number of podcast listeners to surpass 160 million in the United States alone, by the year 2023. Various startups are attempting to make their mark in the industry as well. This includes organizations on the tech and platforms sides, which has created an interest in the development of strategic partnerships, such as that of Libsyn and Player FM.

“It is paramount that our hosted podcasts are available for consumers through all of the fastest-growing and accessible mediums,” Sims added.

Libsyn provides its podcasters with a professional platform that allows for a new podcast to be made available everywhere podcasts are played. Ideally, Libsyn seeks collaboration with partners that can provide all of the benefits found within a highly-developed content offering and platform-agnostic audience, such as Player FM.

“We acquire and operate leading consumer software products and couldn’t be more excited about the future of podcasting in the media landscape, which is why we acquired Player FM earlier this year,” said Michael Ritter, CEO of Maple Media. “A partnership with an industry-leader like Libsyn is instrumental in expanding the content available for Player FM’s millions of monthly active users and over 90 million lifetime users, while making additional distribution and podcast analytics effortless for Libsyn’s content creator user base. This is the latest of several major investments we’ve made in the Player FM platform since our acquisition and we’re excited to help the podcast ecosystem continue to grow.”

The podcast industry, as a whole, has undergone rapid acceleration of podcasts being available for listeners, as more consumers seek flexible options that are tailored to their interests.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 74,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

About Maple Media and Player FM – Podcast App

Maple Media is a mobile media, advertising, and technology company that acquires and operates category-leading, consumer-driven apps that entertain, empower personal productivity, and enrich everyday life. Notable apps include; We Heart It, Player FM – Podcast App, Pic Stitch, WeekCal, ScanPro App, Snowboard Party, Skateboard Party, Blackjack 21, Minesweeper: Puzzle Bomb, Mazes & More, Puzzlerama, Sleepa, Sleep Sounds and NOAA Hi-Def Radar. For more information, visit maplemedia.io.

Player FM is available on the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and at https://player.fm/

Forward-Looking Statement

“Forward-looking Statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 may be included in some of the information or materials discussed in this press release. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance.

These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future results or events. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. There are important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to the outbreak of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and the global spread of COVID-19 during 2020, risks associated with our change in business strategy towards more heavy reliance upon on our new talent segment and wholesale channels, risks related to our recent management and Board of Directors changes, actions of regulators concerning our business operations or trading markets for our securities, the extent to which we are able to develop new services and markets for our services, our significant reliance on third parties to distribute our content, the level of demand and market acceptance of our services and the “Risk Factors” set forth in our most recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

