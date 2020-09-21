Ultimate Performance and Speed Anytime, Anywhere with Logitech’s Most Advanced Compact Mouse

MX Anywhere 3 Enhances Your Workflow and Workspace

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Logitech–Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced its new MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac Wireless Compact Mice, low-profile mice designed for advanced creators, developers and anyone who seeks performance, portability and comfort anywhere they need to work. The mouse is built to track on virtually any surface, including glass, as you move it with you to varied work spaces around the home or office. Featuring the next-generation MagSpeed wheel, MX Anywhere 3 quietly scrolls up to 1,000 lines per second and auto-shifts between ratchet and hyperfast mode, giving you the highest precision in a compact mouse.





“ MX Anywhere 3, the latest addition to the premium MX family of products, is purpose-built for creating, making and doing at the speed of thought so you can master whatever you need,” said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech. “ Designed to enhance your workflow anytime and anywhere you need to be productive, MX Anywhere 3 is comfortable and fits well for smaller hand sizes.”

MX Anywhere 3 connects wirelessly up to 10 meters away and features USB-C quick charging, staying powered for up to 70 days on a full charge, and a one-minute quick charge lasts three hours. Connect up to three devices via Bluetooth® wireless technology or the included Unifying™ USB dongle and switch between them at the tap of a button.

Customize MX Anywhere 3 for your specific workflow, so you can work faster with predefined app-specific profiles. Pair MX Anywhere 3 with MX Keys for the ideal setup so you can truly master everything you need.

Compatibility

MX Anywhere 3 works with Windows®, macOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS and Linux. MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is optimized for macOS, is iPad compatible and includes a USB-C to USB-C charging cable for Mac.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac will be available beginning in September 2020 at Logitech.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com in the United States and at select retailers globally. Both mice are available in pale gray and MX Anywhere 3 is also offered in rose and graphite. Suggested retail price for both the MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is $79.99. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Wendy Spander



Logitech



1-510-713-5393



wspander@logitech.com